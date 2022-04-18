Jennifer Aniston: what is your opinion on motherhood? | shows

Jennifer Aniston She is an actress who will never leave us indifferent due to her great acting talent. Currently, the award-winning artist is immersed in the filming of a new movie, “Mystery on board 2″, together with the acclaimed comedian Adam Sandler, a film that will be released very soon via Netflix, a growing trend in several film productions. In the middle of the recordings of this new film, the remembered “Rachel” from the series “Friends” also had the opportunity to meet the Spanish actor Enrique Arce, identified by his role as “Arturito” in “La Casa de Papel”.

Aniston has not only been highlighted for her artistic side, but also for being a participant in social works and charity events. But despite all her achievements, she has had to battle against the prejudice of those who criticize her for not being a mother. For this reason, she recently decided to talk a little about the subject and reveal how much these stereotypes have hurt her.

What does Jennifer Aniston think about motherhood?

Aniston has admitted to The Hollywood Reporter magazine that questions from the press about whether she was going to have children have hit her hard: “I used to take everything personally, all the pregnancy rumors and the belief that ‘oh, she chose her career before she had kids.’ No one has any idea why I don’t have children, what’s wrong with me on a personal level, on a medical level,” said the 52-year-old actress. “No one knows anything, and it’s very painful,” she said.

Who is Jennifer Aniston?

She is an outstanding actress and model who debuted in the 90s with the popular sitcom “Friends”, which was recorded between 1994 and 2004. She was married to Brad Pitt between 2000 and 2005, and later she was a couple with Justin Theroux, with whom although has already been separated for several years, they maintain a close friendship that unites them above all in solidarity events. She has participated in productions such as “Marley and I”, “Almighty”, “Living with my ex”, “A fake wife”, among several other comedies and dramas.