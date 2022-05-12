Jennifer Aniston will be the guest who will say goodbye to the last program of Ellen DeGeneres

The program of Ellen Degeneres He will say goodbye definitively to the audience on May 26 and will do so by closing a circle of almost 20 years. The actress Jennifer Anistonwith whom the famous comedian maintains a long and close relationship, will be the last guest on television And, surely, both will remember some moments of that first and funny talk that both had in the first episode of the show, broadcast in 2003.

But the one who was the protagonist of the mythical series ‘Friends’ will not be the only star to return to sit on the interview couch. The singer Pink will also make an appearance in such an emotional farewell and, previously, figures such as Oprah Winfrey, Zac Efron, Justin Timberlake and Keith Urban will have passed through the set, according to sources from the production environment.

Ellen couldn’t hold back her tears when, in May of last year, she confirmed what was already an open secret, that her career in the world of ‘talk shows’ would come to an end once the 19th season closed.It has been the great privilege of my life“, assured the veteran comedian excitedly, whose program will be replaced in September by the one already presented by the singer Kelly Clarkson.

Apart from the resounding success achieved with a format that marked his triumphant return to television after several years of professional drought, it is linked to his revolutionary coming out of the closet in 1997, Ellen and her team have been in the eye of the hurricane in recent times due to the accusations of abuse and labor exploitation that certain producers received.who were fired following an internal investigation conducted by producer Warner Bros.

