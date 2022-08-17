August 17, 2022

Ellen DeGeneres pays tribute to Portia de Rossi on their wedding anniversary

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi have been married for fourteen years now, and the talk show star wanted to pay tribute to his actress wife on this special day. She shared on Instagram a montage of various moments as tender as they were fun in their life as a couple.

“It’s good to be loved. It is profound to be understood. I love you, Portia de Rossi. Happy fourteen years,” she captioned the video.

The couple moved to Los Angeles together in 2005, before getting married in 2008.

Jennifer Aniston would go back on vacation

Hailey Bieber is still so in love with Justin

Hailey Bieber is still so in love with her husband, Justin, but she confesses: it’s work to be married. The spouses indeed have jobs that lead them to find themselves far from each other very regularly… but that only makes the reunion that sweeter.

“He’s still the person I want to rush to. I may fly somewhere to work, but I can’t wait to get back and spend time with him. And I feel like it’s thanks to the efforts that have been made on both sides. Ultimately, he’s my best friend, but it still takes a lot of work to make it work. And then I know that eventually, when the kids arrive, it’s going to be a whole other thing to make it work, ”she explains to Harper’s Bazaar.