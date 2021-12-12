Jennifer Aniston is fresh from the success of the acclaimed drama series The Morning Show, now in its second season on Apple TV +. In 2020, thanks to the intense and surprising role of Alex, she wins the Screen Actors Guild Award 2020 for best actress in a drama series. Now, thanks also to this great success, Jennifer Aniston dreams of working with a great director like Wes Anderson.

Having achieved success with the cult series Friends for a full 10 years, Aniston has won one role after another in various motion pictures. To date, she is one of the most popular actresses in Hollywood. Yet, over the course of her long career, the artist has failed to land drama roles, as she hoped. Despite being nominated for a Golden Globe for her role in Cake, the drama of 2014, Aniston has played various characters especially in comedies such as We’re the Millers , Horrible Bosses or Office Christmas Party. Until it arrived, in fact, The Morning Show, which enhanced the star’s great dramatic nuances.

Jennifer Aniston would like to star in a Wes Anderson movie

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Jennifer Aniston revealed her pain in seeing herself continually pigeonholed into certain types of characters: “I was the girl next door, the damsel in distress, the girl with the broken heart, all traditional themes of romantic comedies. And at a certain point I asked myself: Can’t we do something else? And then you start doubting yourself. Maybe I can’t? Maybe there is a reason why no one gives me these opportunities? Now, so much of it is self-generated, which is great since I wasn’t going to get the jobs that really interested me because the industry isn’t sure enough to say: yes, let’s try. The roles go to the actors who know they can play imaginative dramatic roles “.

The actress has thus revealed the director with whom she would like to collaborate in the future: “But there are still some directors I’d like to work with, those who have a choice of who they like. I’d like to work with Wes Anderson “.