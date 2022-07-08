Jennifer Aniston’s 15-15-15 Method for Weight Loss

We have all wondered at some point what is the secret of Jennifer Aniston to stay so well with a perfect body, youthful complexion, beautiful hair, great charisma and personality at 53 years of age. His exercise routine is simple enough that anyone can do it at home.

Jennifer Aniston has a routine known as 15-15-15 that other celebrities are also doing to take care of their figures. It is actually simple and short but very functional.

What is Jennifer Aniston’s 15-15-15 workout routine?

The 15-15-15 routine consists of performing three interval training blocks of 15 minutes. Jennifer Aniston loves this plan because it seems short and very efficient. She first has a spin bike block, then another elliptical machine and finally 15 minutes running.

This routine has become very popular among celebrities because it is quite comfortable and efficient. Anyone who does not have any medical contraindication can do it without any problem. We can adapt it at home by riding the bike for 15 minutes, climbing stairs for 15 minutes, and then running a circuit for 15 minutes. If they don’t fit you, you can do any cardio exercise.

Speaking about the frequency, Jennifer Aniston doesn’t do it every day It is a fairly important expenditure of calories and energy. a couple of days of rest is perfect to lead an active and healthy life.

As you can see, the 15-15-15 routine that Jennifer Aniston and other celebrities in the show wear to maintain their figure is a great option that we can easily copy at home to look and feel just as good as the Hollywood actress. If you want to define your body, you need other exercises focused on strength that will help you define. the ex of Brad Pitt you just want to be healthy with these cardio exercises.

