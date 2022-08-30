Jennifer Aniston’s 15-15-15 method of training cardio

Evidence Based The article is based on scientific evidence, and was written and reviewed by professionals (the content includes scientific references). All content on our website has been reviewed, however, if you believe our content is inaccurate, out of date or otherwise questionable, you may contact us to make the necessary corrections. 5 minutes

Through the 15-15-15 method, the spectacular actress Jennifer Aniston has achieved a slender and attractive figure. Do you know what is it about?

Jennifer Aniston’s 15-15-15 method is considered one of his ‘greatest secrets’through which he has achieved the beautiful physical appearance that he has today.

Beyond Aniston’s amazing talent and great career, one of the main characteristics of the renowned actress is her slender figure. It is not about looking only at her enviable physique, but about highlighting an aspect that other people would like to have.

For the above, we will teach you what the method consists of 15-15-15 by Jennifer Aniston. Try to put it to the test and probably in some time you will notice the results.

What is the method 15-15-15 Jennifer Aniston?

Jennifer Aniston’s routine may seem complex to anyone, but it is much simpler than it seems. In general terms, the 15-15-15 method consists of breaking the training routine into intervals.

Said division is divided into 15-minute sessions of pure cardio, in which makes spinning, running and elliptical. The most curious thing about this type of division is that the method itself did not exist, nor did it have any kind of reference.

Running is an important part of Jennifer Aniston’s 15-15-15 method.

In that order of ideas, the 15-15-15 method is created entirely by Jennifer Aniston and has basically been the pillar in her physical preparation and general well-being.

Based on the above, all you have to do to carry it out is split your training in the same way. Also, implement the same type of machines.

However, it is necessary to know what the main advantages are and what you should take into account before doing it in your training routine.

Advantages of the 15-15-15 method

Like any other training method, Aniston’s 15-15-15 offers a series of advantages to take into account before being implemented. Do you know which ones they are?

For anyone

Jennifer’s method is considered so simple that anyone can do it in your training routine.

The above is considered an advantage, since it is responsible for providing a spectacular image on a famous woman and basically you can perform the same routine as her.

On the other hand, it is about 45 minutes of physical activity, so is within the recommendation conducted by the World Health Organization (WHO).

avoid monotony

For many people training is synonymous with boredom and monotony. If you analyze it well, they may be right, since they are mostly repetitive movements in an environment that does not change much.

However, the method performed by Aniston presents an aerobic training in which 3 exercises are used different. The mere fact of varying between running and the elliptical involves starting with a new stimulus.

On the other hand, the exercises running they should not be performed solely on the treadmill. You can also plan sessions in the park or somewhere other than the gym or living room fitness.

Any time

Another advantage offered by this method is based on the schedule. Basically it can be done at any time of the day without any problem, at least that’s how Jennifer Aniston implies.

Also, it is possible to split the training; to the point that you do 15 minutes in the morning, 15 in the afternoon and 15 at night. The only thing you should keep in mind at this point is that the intensity of the execution should vary in favor of the organism’s stimulus.

Method 15-15-15, what to take into account?

Beyond the advantages and great benefits that Jennifer has acquired over the time that she has practiced it, you must take into account some important aspects.

Has some shortcomings

Jennifer Aniston’s 15-15-15 method has some important shortcomings, which cannot be lost sight of.

One of the most relevant is based on cardiovascular training. If you analyze this method you will notice that only cardiovascular exercises are carried out.

These are necessary and healthy to strengthen the heart and lungs. In addition, they contribute in terms of daily calorie consumption; but they should not be the only ones present in a training routine. Especially if it is about losing fat mass.

It is worth mentioning that strength training is essential when it comes to losing fat mass. On the other hand, it is advisable to implement routines in which the appropriate stimulation of basic physical abilities is complemented.

In that order of ideas, the method is interesting, but must be complemented with other aspects such as strength training and a balanced diet.

The Russian weight or kettlebell allows you to increase strength and gain muscle mass.

Should we choose Jennifer Aniston’s 15-15-15 method?

The method of the actress can be carried out, it is even recommended when training. Despite this, the ideal is based on modifying the routine in favor of the benefits for the body in general.

Therefore, try to divide the training with a higher time in terms of strength exercises.

Beyond this, we advise you to resort to the supervision and advice of a professional on the subject.

