Jennifer Aniston’s beauty secret is the non-surgical facelift

A treatment that stimulates the production of collagen without incisions and without injections

It is called Ultherapy and it is the beauty treatment that is becoming popular among the stars. It is about a non-surgical facelift with surprising results (ask Jennifer Aniston for confirmation). Let’s see in detail how this facial rejuvenation therapy works.

Ultherapy it does not require any type of incision or injections. But what then is the secret of this treatment? The ultrasounds. The mechanism has been described in great detail by one of the leading experts in the field, Dr. Carlo Borriello, during an interview with Vanity Fair. The first step that is carried out during the treatment is the identification of the areas richest in collagen (for example on the face, neck or wherever you want to intervene). In fact, this protein, once stimulated thanks to Ultherapy, will favor other collagen production, with the desired effect of rejuvenating the tissue.

How does Ultherapy work? The secrets of the treatment loved by VIPs

But how does this collagen stimulation happen? Thanks to the selective release of thermal energy. The exposed areas reach a temperature of 65 °, temperature at which it is possible to break the peripheral chains of collagen. The subsequent repair action will take place, and it will do so at the precise point of intervention.

How long does it take to get results with Ultherapy?

The whole process is obviously not immediate. In fact, 2 months must pass from the operation before collagen production develops and 6 months for the full effect. For a lasting and constant effect, the treatment is often repeated every 2 years.

