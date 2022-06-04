Jennifer Aniston’s beauty trick that will make your hair a monument

There is no doubt that one of the most characteristic physical features of actress Jennifer Aniston is her beautiful hair. During the 90s and early 2000s, Aniston’s ‘great hair’ became the most sought-after style reference in all hair salons and, although more than a couple of decades have passed since her boom as ‘Rachel Green ‘ in the sitcom ‘Friends’, the truth is that her hair is still the center of attention, grabbing all eyes when she goes anywhere. Due to the fame of her hair, the actress wanted to reveal, after a few years, one of her best secrets to have healthy, luminous hair with a lot of volume.

Following in the footsteps of some of her peers like Jennifer Lopez, Jessica Alba, Drew Barrymore and Salma Hayek, Brad Pitt’s ex decided to create her own hair care line called ‘Lolavie’. To demonstrate the effectiveness of her brand’s products, Aniston decided to post a video on the official ‘Lolavie’ Instagram account to explain, through a short tutorial, how to use one of her star products: a leave-in conditioner. called ‘Perfecting Leave-In”, valued at $29.00 on its website.





In the video, which already has 4.8 million views, you can see that the actress’s stylist, Chris McMillan, applies a little of this product in the palm of his hands and then applies it to the ends of his hair to add an extra touch of hydration and shine. While the hairdresser adds the product, the actress begins to dry her hair by placing the blow dryer nozzle upwards. With this simple trick, the actress lifts the root area of ​​her hair, creating truly impressive volume in one easy step that takes no more than a couple of minutes.

In an interview for Vogue, the actress reveals what inspired her to launch her own hair care line. “LolaVie, or at least the concept of a hair care brand, was in development for almost five years,” Aniston said. “I was inspired by the idea of ​​creating products that promote healthy hair and are multifunctional, like a Swiss Army knife… but at the same time, they don’t damage the hair. While working with another brand years ago, I got the bug to go behind the scenes and develop products, including ingredient selection and formula creation, and also the marketing that goes with it. I loved the process and wanted to do it in a much more meaningful way than as a brand founder.”

In the interview, the actress also revealed the details of her hair routine and it turned out to be much simpler than it seems. “My hair routine is quite simple. I wash and condition, apply ‘Glossing Detangler’ and comb through, re-towel hair for 10 minutes, apply a couple of pumps of ‘Perfecting Leave-In’ and then blow-dry or I let it dry naturally.