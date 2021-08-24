Jennifer Aniston’s beige coat in the Morning Show 2

The buen retiro on the snow-capped mountains cannot last, the television studios are the most powerful of the calls. It picks up where the first season ended on The Morning Show 2 trailer, and promises sparks. Summarized in two and a half minutes of video that sets enormous expectations, fueled by the (re) consecration of the talent of Jennifer Aniston in the role of anchorwoman Alex Levy, star presenter of the morning container of a television network who awakens from the torpor of years of power to realize how her work environment is extremely toxic. After the nominations and awards (at the 2020 SAG Awards, yes, those SAG Awards of the historic photo with Brad Pitt), Jennifer Aniston returns to being Alex Levy.

And we couldn’t wait because they are the frames of his appearances, they are the inquiring blue eyes, they are the look of Jennifer Aniston in The Morning Show 2 to recreate the narrative impact after the end of the first season, a trait d’union with what is left behind (really?) and what is expected to see. Hot topics: the Coronavirus, the inclusion of diversity, Black Lives Matter. Close topicality with a lot of rewriting operations in progress to accommodate the change in reality, as revealed by Reese Witherspoon who reprises the character of Bradley Jackson. The advances on The Morning Show 2, like good suspense creators, they end up here. And you can already guess from the trailer that you shouldn’t be fooled, but watch your back even more to unravel the plots of the new weighty performers (Julianna Margulies, Holland Taylor, Hasan Minhaj, Greta Lee, Ruari O’Connor and Valeria Golino). Steve Carell, initially suspended for his one-year contract, was also reconfirmed.

But the real star, in life and in fiction, is always and again Jen. And once again he scatters all the cards apparently uncovered on the table, revealing ulterior motives and mystifications. From the first appearance of Jennifer Aniston with the well-necked scarf, cozy, witness of the escape from the city after, soft defense from the professional courtship of Cory Ellison / Billy Crudup, everything changes immediately. The ascent to power of Alex Levy / Jennifer Aniston is in the details of the superslim camel coat with ton-sur-ton Bottega Veneta pouch, in the thin pearl-colored pullovers worn on bare skin, in the toned arms uncovered by the monumental shoulder straps of the white top, in the apparent rigidity (moral?) of the caviar-black ocean of a turtleneck + blazer that bring out the flashes of his eyes. What to expect from The Morning Show 2? Of everything. Maybe even more.

Where to see The Morning Show 2: streaming subscription on Apple +, first episode from September 17, 2021, a new episode every week.

