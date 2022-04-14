Entertainment

Jennifer Aniston’s blunt response to her decision not to have children

During years, Jennifer Aniston has been heavily questioned on the issue of maternity. He has even confessed that speculation about certain pregnancies that were never true has hurt him a lot. He knows about herself, what was the real reason why she does not want to have sons or can’t?

Jennifer Aniston’s response

It was the actress herself who on several occasions decided to stop keeping quiet when questioned as to why she does not have sons: “Nobody knows why I don’t have children.” own Jennifer Aniston affirmed that for many years he suffered from those inquisitive and annoying questions from the press about his possible maternity.

