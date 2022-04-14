Jennifer Aniston’s blunt response to her decision not to have children

During years, Jennifer Aniston has been heavily questioned on the issue of maternity. He has even confessed that speculation about certain pregnancies that were never true has hurt him a lot. He knows about herself, what was the real reason why she does not want to have sons or can’t?

Jennifer Aniston’s response

It was the actress herself who on several occasions decided to stop keeping quiet when questioned as to why she does not have sons: “Nobody knows why I don’t have children.” own Jennifer Aniston affirmed that for many years he suffered from those inquisitive and annoying questions from the press about his possible maternity.

For years, he had to listen to a lot of speculation regarding the subject. She even had to put up with the assumption that she sacrificed the opportunity to be her mother for her career as an actress in Hollywood or that she was “selfish”. After spending several years, she became strong and her comments bothered him less and less.

However, with her great career, the actress still has to continue giving explanations about her love life and even worse, answer the real reason why she does not want to have sons.

In a statement to TheHollywood Reporter, Aniston confessed that the constant questions and questions about whether she was going to have hurt her a lot. sons: “I used to take everything personally, all the pregnancy rumors and the belief of ‘oh, he chose his career before having children'”.

The real reason why Jennifer Aniston does not want to have children: “No one has any idea why I don’t have children, what is happening to me on a personal level, on a medical level,” said the actress, who is already 53 years old, and asserted: “No one knows anything, and it is very painful.”

For decades, Aniston’s personal life was in the midst of critical scrutiny. If it wasn’t for her romances, it was always coming back to the topic maternity. However, the actress is currently gaining worldwide recognition and today she is one of the most powerful women in the world of entertainment.

The actress made it very clear that the decision not to have sons it is part of her personal blueprint and she will keep it to herself. Probably, something had to do with her postponement of being her mother to focus on her career. However, she was very forceful and even funny in her last interview for the magazine hollywoodreporter:

“Am I still going to have twins? Am I still going to be a mother miraculously at 52?” She joked after hearing for decades that magazines speculate about her maternity: “I don’t know why there is such a cruel streak in society” he finished, regretting it.

why do you think that Jennifer Aniston did not have sons?