Jennifer Aniston’s collagen powder is on Amazon

If there is one thing we know about the healthy lifestyle of Jennifer Anistonis that he bets on him collagen powderspecifically by Vital Proteins (and yes, you can get it in Spain).

Given that the actress belongs to the board of directors and is also an ambassador for the brand, it is not surprising that she includes it in her daily life. He usually mixes it with his coffee or with his fruit smoothies in the mornings –within your 16:8 intermittent fasting plan–, to keep your skin glowing, strengthen your joints and bones, and improve your hair and nails, which are the main benefits that this supplement provides.

During the recent presentation of the product, the protagonist of friends said, “I’ve been passionate about health and wellness for years, but I know this topic can be overwhelming, so through this campaign I want to show you simple ways to incorporate collagen into your daily life.”

He also explained that, in his case, he prefers to “take collagen powder in the mornings or after his daily training”. But faithful to his philosophy, he has also said that everyone can take it as they want.

The truth is that the collagen powder is booming, and if you’re curious to try the one Aniston uses, you just have to shop around amazon, where you will find it easily. The reason? We do not know if it is because the interpreter takes it and has gained fame or because of the good results that she seems to give (it is probably due to the combination of both factors), but the fact is that is one of the best selling supplements. In fact, it has more than 55,000 reviews. And also, now it has a discount!

The brand offers various options: marine collagen, vegan, in cream to be added to coffee, of animal origin…

