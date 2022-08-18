Jennifer Aniston’s Colorist Launched a Highlighting Powder for Blondes and It’s Magic

ads

You know you’re special when Jennifer Aniston lets you get close to her infamous hair, and one of the actress’s favorite colorists is Justin Anderson. So when we say he knows what he’s doing, the proof is there for the world to see.

Because it’s not just Jennifer, Justin has worked his magic on the likes of Katy Perry, Gwyneth Paltrow, Kristin Cavallari, Margot Robbie and many more. Basically, if you’ve pinned a famous blonde to your Pinterest board, chances are Justin is the man responsible for the perfect color.

In addition to being an uplifting person to follow on Instagram @justinanderson, Justin is the co-founder of a hair care brand called dpHUE, and one of the recent launches is a highlighting powder geared towards blondes or anyone with highlighted hair.

As a blonde, I’m always on the lookout for a little pep when I’m a couple of weeks away from my next color appointment. So, on a particular DULL blonde day (if you know you know), I decided to give the Brightening Collection a shot. I had used the illuminating shampoo and conditioner before, but decided to give the illuminating powder a try to see if it made any difference.

The instructions were easy. The box contains six sachets and you only need one. Open, pour into your hand, add a little water to create foam and then massage into your hair. Leave on for five minutes, rinse, and then follow up with conditioner.

The Brightening Collection contains Vitamin C and a chelating agent that acts like a magnet, gently drawing out minerals, metals, chlorine and impurities, making hair brighter and shinier.

The result? Well, I can tell you that this powder must have some magic particles because my hair looked instantly shinier, almost like I just walked out of the salon with a fresh color. It was honestly the craziest thing because it’s different than how your hair looks after using a purple shampoo or conditioner, it kind of gave me a Hollywood makeover without setting foot in Tinseltown.

I’m saving the rest of my magic dust for special occasions.

