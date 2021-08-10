Jennifer Aniston’s decision to cut ties with unvaccinated people could backfire

Jennifer Aniston has influenced millions of women to cut their hair to be like Rachel’s friends: can she influence millions more to keep opponents of vaccination out of their lives?

Aniston, whose reach extends to generations of fans, revealed last week that it had eliminated people who will not receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

“I just lost some people in my weekly routine who refused or didn’t turn out to be [whether or not they had been vaccinated]it was unfortunate, Aniston told InStyle.

“It’s difficult because everyone has the right to have their own opinions, but many opinions don’t feel based on anything other than fear or propaganda.”

Aniston later told her 37.7 million Followers on Instagram that an unvaccinated person could infect her despite being vaccinated.

“I might get a little sick but I’m not going to go to the hospital and I’m not going to die. But I can give it to someone else who doesn’t have the vaccine and has compromised his health (or who has a pre-existing disease). condition) – so I could put their lives at risk. That is why I am worried. We need to take care of ourselves more than just ourselves here,” Aniston wrote.

Dozens of high-profile celebrities, including Dolly Parton, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Joe Jonas, have shared their experiences of getting the COVID-19 vaccine in an effort to encourage others to do the same.

But Aniston is the number one leading influencer who condemns those who choose not to vaccinate.

Discharge

Associate Professor Joy Parkinson, director of social marketing research at Griffith University, said Aniston’s announcement could have unintended consequences.

“When you start making an important statement like this, it can have this kind of flashback as it could cut them out of their lives rather than encourage them to get vaccinated,” dr Parkinson said.

LIVE UPDATES: Read our blog for the latest news on the COVID-19 pandemic

Angelina Jolie effect

Aniston’s reach cannot be underestimated. When the former Friends star joined Instagram in 2019 He broke the record for the fastest time by reaching 1 million followers on the platform.

Dr Parkinson said there is a long history of evidence showing that you can be influenced by a celebrity who aspires to be similar or the same, as long as you understand that this information is reliable.

“It doesn’t matter what method, positive or negative. If people aspire to be such a famous person, they will suffer, especially if they are undecided.”

A great example of how a celebrity influences healthy choices The so-called “Angelina Jolie effect”.

Research has found that there has been an increase in genetic testing for breast cancer after actress Angelina Jolie She revealed in 2013 that she underwent a double preventive mastectomy After a positive test for the BRCA1 gene.

Jessica Kaufman, an expert in vaccination communications at the Murdoch Children’s Research Institute, said that while Aniston’s decision will affect some people, it will be difficult to quantify by how much.

Dr. Kaufman said she too would not recommend choosing Aniston.

“Cutting someone out of your life because they haven’t been vaccinated, I think it’s very extreme,” Dr. Kaufman said.

“And among the choices you can make – and it depends a little bit on whether a family member is undecided – you can have a much better effect.”

More about the vaccine launch:

How to talk to an unvaccinated person about the COVID vaccine

Dr Kaufman said that choosing not to spend time with an unvaccinated person because it poses a serious risk to your health or to the health of someone in your family was the right decision.

But excluding people just because they haven’t yet received a COVID-19 vaccine threatens to demonize those who are neutral.

“Most people are not strict users of vaccines,” said Dr Kaufman. “Most people who are not currently vaccinated are part of the frequency spectrum of the vaccine.”

“And if people who are in favor of a vaccine are very explicit, aggressive and accusatory, they can drive those people away from the vacbecause they don’t feel comfortable talking about it, they don’t know where to turn for information and they think they’re being judged.”

Dr Kaufman said that sharing your experience can influence those around you to get the COVID-19 vaccine and help “demystify” it.

How to talk about vaccinations It is normal for people to have questions about new vaccines. So what’s the best way to respond? Read more

However, if they are strongly opposed to receiving the vaccine, the next option would be to avoid talking about it to maintain a relationship with people who are important to you.

“If everyone who doesn’t believe in conspiracies cuts out everyone who believes in conspiracies, people who believe in conspiracies end up in this kind of self-bubble where they only interact with other people who believe in these conspiracies,” Dr. Kaufman said.

“So at least if you maintain a relationship with someone in that rabbit hole, they are exposed to alternative points of view, even if you somehow avoid getting into that brawl.

“If the vaccinated person maintains the use of masks, maintains hygiene, remains reasonably at a distance, meeting them outside, there are many ways in which you can mitigate these risks for yourself and not exclude someone from your life”.

Space to play or pause, M to mute, left and right arrows to search, up and down arrows for volume. Wade Duration: 2 minutes 25 seconds 2 NS 25 S What we know about Moderna ( News letters )

What you need to know about the coronavirus:

Download the form…