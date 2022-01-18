Jennifer Aniston’s Diet: How 16: 8 Works

Jennifer Aniston’s diet, also known as intermittent fasting, helps her keep fit and have various benefits in every respect.

To keep fit and attend different events, the characters of the show follow a diet that helps them look their best. Jennifer Aniston, made famous by Rachel’s character in “Friends”, manages to have a beautiful body at her age of 52, thanks to the 16: 8 diet that she has decided to follow and which is giving her excellent results. Here we explain what Jennifer Aniston’s diet is and what it consists of.

Jennifer Aniston’s diet

Whenever Jennifer Aniston appears in a movie or in some fashion magazine, she is always in great shape. Her secret, as the actress herself said, is to follow the 16: 8 diet. It is a diet during which you they consume solid food for 8 hours per day, while fasting is observed for the remaining 16 hours.

Precisely this diet is allowing her to have a beautiful physique and keep fit. The actress told American tabloids about this diet and an example of her typical day. He told of waking up around 9 in the morning and then starting the day with a squeeze of celery and dedicating himself to meditation and gym.

As he said, he practices the intermittent fasting diet, also known as 16: 8, so he doesn’t eat anything in the morning. Following this diet, Jennifer Aniston has noticed a big difference since she feels much better and lighter. After that, every day he dedicates himself to at least 20 minutes in the gym.

A diet that in the 8 hours in which she is allowed to eat, allows her to consume the foods she loves most, such as avocado and salmon. He doesn’t like protein foods, but he does use protein supplements. Nutrition integrates a lot of physical activity, such as spinning, yoga and stretching.

Jennifer Aniston’s 16: 8 diet: the benefits

As already mentioned, the well-known actress follows the 16: 8 diet which is much more than a diet, but a real food philosophy. It allows to offer indications on the consumption of solid and liquid foods and on the hours of consumption of these foods. A regimen that brings significant benefits to a healthy body.

Following Jennifer Aniston’s diet means consuming only solid foods for 8 hours a day and then fasting for the remaining 16. When you limit your food intake, the number of calories ingested inevitably decreases and consequently you lose the extra pounds. turns out to be much simpler.

From a certain point of view, the diet that Jennifer Aniston follows is very free as everyone can choose when to consume certain foods. You can decide to have breakfast, perhaps drinking a smoothie just like the actress and then stop eating after the early afternoon or skip breakfast and eat meals between 1pm and 9pm.

In addition to improving the physique and reducing excess pounds, Jennifer Aniston’s 16: 8 diet also allows you to reduce blood pressure values ​​and thus help keep your health under control for complete well-being.

