Jennifer Aniston’s diet

How does famous actress Jennifer Aniston stay so fit despite her age? Here are all the tricks to be able to lose weight even after fifty years of age, the result will be incredible.

Let’s face it, who wouldn’t want to be like her at her age? Could easily do competition to many women much younger than her, but what is her beauty secret? Here are some of the beauty secret of the famous American actress.

First of all you need to know that the fitness it also depends a lot on the composition of your body, that is, yours body build. One of the very important and determining factors is also the height, since depending on this the weight and the build and the final result will vary a lot.

What diet does Jennifer Aniston follow? All the tips for losing weight even after the age of 50

You should know that the actress has a way she deals with her daily life in a very particular way, some time revealed to the American tabloids which diet he follows to keep himself in line even at his age. In reality there are many secrets that I revealed and today we will reveal them to you too so that we can help you achieve the desired results in record time.

As we have already anticipated, the famous actress practices a particular diet called intermittent fasting diet. To follow this type of diet you need to keep in mind a few precise rules which are crucial if you want to get a amazing result.

The procedure is simple, you have to divide the day into two parts, one from eight hours and one from sixteen. Over the eight hours you are allowed to eat what you want, then any solid food of your choice.

Over 16 hours instead you can only ingest liquids in your body, giving up solid foods for 16 hours of course you will decrease the calories ingested. These two bands can be inserted into your daily life at your convenience. For example, you could start the eight hours by having breakfast directly or lunch directly.

The actress admitted that she doesn’t eat anything in the morning, as she prefers to start the day with a good celery smoothie and with an excellent training session. Besides her he trains every day for about twenty minutes, however, it is good to take some days as a well-deserved rest.

Desirèe Cirisano