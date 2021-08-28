Jennifer Aniston’s double has shocked the web: the similarity is striking

Jennifer Aniston’s impersonator on social media has left the world of the web speechless: the resemblance to the actress is impressive, look here!

The world of the web is literally in shock. A clip of a Tik Tok user woman went viral! We are talking about the look-alike of Jennifer Aniston, the famous actress who is the face of Friends and of many famous films all over the world. The world of social media was left speechless to see a video of Lisa Tranel, a mom who enjoys making videos on Tik Tok. Given his similarity, he decided to record a clip while reciting a small part of ‘Friends’: the social networks were amazed! We immediately show you what the woman looks like, you will be amazed too!

Jennifer Aniston’s impersonator left the web speechless: the similarity is striking

Lisa Tranel is Jennifer Aniston’s double woman. The world of the web was literally speechless to see a video that went viral on Tik Tok! The social user is called ‘she_plusthree’ and has achieved enormous success due to its incredible resemblance to the American star. Are you curious to see it? We assure you that in the photo we show you it is not the actress but her double, Lisa!

Incredible right? On social media she is followed by over 19 thousand users: she is passionate about sports and is the mother of three wonderful children! She documents her workouts day by day and shows everyone her incredible looks, her amazing body! But what attracts everyone’s attention is the striking resemblance to the actress: it is truly amazing!

The video that went viral on Tik Tok is the following: Lisa plays a small part of ‘Friends’. Look here: