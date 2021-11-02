Jennifer Aniston’s drama: a poignant memory (VIDEO)

Difficult day for Jennifer Aniston. The actress recalled the recently deceased friend and colleague with a post on social media.

Jennifer Aniston is one of the most followed actresses on social media. The Hollywood star counts 38.2 million followers on Instagram. An incredible number, especially if you think that she has registered “only” for two years on the social network, reaching 20 million followers in just a few weeks.

Brad Pitt’s ex-wife usually publishes moments related to his private sphere, but above all professional events. From the promotions of some new film or television job or project, to the memories of when he was on various sets.

A few hours ago, Jennifer made it tribute with an Instagram post a friend and colleague passed away yesterday morning, acknowledging his contribution to the success of the show that made her famous all over the world: Friends.

Jennifer Aniston remembers James Michael Tyler with a video from Friends

Jennifer Aniston was the first of the “six friends” of the sitcom Friends to remember with a social tribute James Michael Tyler, the actor who passed away after a long illness. The actress was keen to specify how the show “It wouldn’t have been the same” without him.

Tyler was known to the general public for playing Gunther in the cult series of the 90s and 2000s. His character was the head of the Central Park bar, as well as secretly in love with Rachel Green, the character played by Aniston.

After the news of his death, Jennifer paid tribute to him with an Instagram post. “Thanks for the laughs you brought to the show and to all of our lives. We will miss you so much “, wrote the actress.

His post included a clip of the season finale of the 2004 series, when Gunther finally found the courage to tell Rachel he loved her as he prepared to leave New York for a new life in Paris.

The girl, breaking his heart, told him she would always think of him whenever she saw a man with “hair brighter than the sun”, referencing Gunther’s iconic bleached blonde look.

The other farewell messages to James Michael Tyler from the cast of Friends

After Jennifer’s post dedicated to James Michael Tyler, the other cast members also followed Aniston. Courteney Cox, who played Monica Geller on the show, remembered Tyler as a magnanimous person.

Also Matt Leblanc, the show’s Joey Tribbiani, shared a message saying: “We had a lot of laughs man. We will miss you. RIP my friend “. Lisa Kudrow, best known for playing the eccentric masseuse Phoebe Buffay, thanked Tyler “for being there for all of us.”

David Schwimmer, who played paleontologist Ross Geller and Gunther’s “love rival”, thanked Tyler for “playing such a wonderful and unforgettable role” and “for being such a big-hearted gentleman and off-screen handyman.”