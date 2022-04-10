Jennifer Aniston’s ex-husband has started a relationship with a former worker of hers

Jennifer Aniston hasn’t been on a hot streak when it comes to dating. Decades after her first separation from Brad Pitt, there are still those who talk about it as if it were the first day, since it was one of the most strident events in Hollywood. Even when the dissociation of Pitt and Angelina Jolie becomes effective, there are two sides that support one relationship or another. Bearing this in mind, the actress’s situation became complicated again after her next breakup, since her ex-husband has started a relationship with a former worker of hers. Stay to find out more.

Just a couple of weeks were enough for Justin Theroux, Jennifer Aniston’s ex-husband, to find a new partner. In fact, at the time, there was speculation that they were moving in together. The information comes from ‘InTouch’ which had the declaration of some sources to corroborate the facts. Thus, these users stated that their interaction with the stylist, Chloe Hartstein, goes beyond the professional. Hartstein has been around the actor couple for a while, she was booked for photo shoots and movie premieres.

Although the situation was completely impressive and uncomfortable, many assured that Aniston did not seem so impressed.. “Justin is the classic womanizer and flirts,” the insider explained to the magazine. “This always got on Jennifer’s nerves,” he revealed. How was the separation of Aniston and Theroux?

How did Jennifer Aniston experience her second divorce?

Brad Pitt’s ex met the actor from ‘The Leftovers’ in 2008, when both were involved in a film project. After that, rumors of an alleged courtship spread. However, it was not until 2011 when both spoke openly about their official romance. Later in 2015, the two met their relatives and friends at their Bel Air residence. The guests attended without knowing that it was a marriage, so it was an event planned in total secrecy until the last moment.

In the end, the public was surprised when they published their final farewell. “The decision was mutual and made with love at the end of last year. We are two best friends who decided to part ways as a couple, but we look forward to continuing our dear friendship.” The statement ended with the following: “Since the gossip industry cannot resist any opportunity to speculate and invent, we wanted to announce the truth directly.” Later, the protagonist of ‘Friends’ began a new life that many questioned.

He didn’t just eradicate Justin from his daily routine, as anyone does in those circumstances. He also dedicated himself to displacing those who were in the circle of friends of the director and screenwriter. According to the portal ‘Radar Online’, Jen fired stylists, makeup artists and all kinds of workers who had contact with him. The most controversial thing is that they were friends of hers, but that they stopped being when she preferred to move away all those who sympathized with her ex.

