Jennifer Aniston’s exercise routine to look great at 53

Photo credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin – Getty Images

If we think about those celebrities for which time seems not to pass probably the name of Jennifer Aniston quickly pop into our heads. And it is that the star of friends, who has been entertaining our screens since the 90s, is already 53 years old but is practically the same as when she started playing Rachel Green. We don’t know if the trick to Jennifer Aniston’s eternal youth is the famous coffee with collagen that she drinks every morning, but the truth is that whatever she does works wonders.

Some time ago Jennifer Aniston already revealed what habits she had changed to continue taking care of herself at age 50 and without a doubt its two pillars are food and training. Something that not only has results on the skin of the face -which also-, but on your body. And we just have to look at his latest post on Instagram, where poses in a bikini on the beach, to realize it. Swipe to the second and fourth photo and be amazed at their ‘abs’:

How Jennifer Aniston trains to stay in shape

Although sports and exercises have no age, the truth is that as we grow older we develop more love for some exercises than for others. Y the actressas stated in an interview for PopSugarright now she is an absolute fan of pilates. “In recent years I’ve been focusing a lot on me pilates routine. although always I combine it with doing a three-minute abdominal plankJennifer Aniston stated.

Although her workouts are not only limited to pilates, she also does strength training both at home and when she has to travel. “I always carry with me weighs five to eight kiloswhether I’m training at home or out in hotel rooms. And if I’m watching TV or reading emails, I just use the weights, “she acknowledged in the interview.

Read more

All this added to a very good diet, where collagen and powdered proteins are the order of the day, they get me to have those characteristic toned legs, a strong back and defined abs.

Jennifer Aniston’s Favorite Protein Shake

A smoothies cool is always a good option to start the day, especially in summer or when it’s hotter. And as the actress shared on her Instagram account, your favorite protein shake is so easy to make. You only need the following ingredients: