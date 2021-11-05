Jennifer Aniston’s farewell to actor James Michael Tyler

The iconic TV series “Friends” is in mourning and so are its many fans. Farewell to the actor, star of the show. He was 59 years old. Z

Friends it is considered one of the most popular TV series ever. The sitcom par excellence that has inspired many other shows of this genre. A real emblem of laughter made in the USA.

All the cast of the TV series and the many fans around the world, a real family, are in mourning. The show says goodbye to James Michael Tyler, who died at the age of 59. We remember the actor for playing the role of Gunther, the manager of the famous Central Perk café.

Tyler died at his Los Angeles home from prostate cancer he was diagnosed with in 2018. Terrible news that shook the entire cast of the show, as well as numerous fans.

Friends, goodbye to James Michael Tyler: Jennifer Aniston’s last goodbye

Tyler had been ill for some time. Precisely on the occasion of the reunion of the cast of the TV series he had declared his illness, not being able in any way to participate in that rare occasion. In honor of the fifteenth anniversary of Friends, the actor had opened, for two weeks, a reproduction of the famous Central Perk, in London.