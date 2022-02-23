Jennifer Aniston’s favorite dish

Almost 20 years have passed since the popular series “Friends” ended, but its characters are remembered with nostalgia by its fans. Many of the details on set still pique the curiosity of fans of the show starring Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc, Courtney Cox, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow and Jennifer Aniston.

One of the most curious facts on the set has been the diet followed by the Hollywood actress and ex-wife of Brad Pitt, who immortalized the beloved “Rachel Green”. The famous 53-year-old ate the same salad every day on set, every day the same combination: herbs, vegetables and prepared grains. Many were struck by this routine of the beautiful actress who is characterized by taking care of her food.

It was Courtney Cox, who played “Monica Geller”, best friend of “Rachel”, this ritual on the set that was also shared by the three actresses including Kudrow who gave life to “Phoebe”. “It was a cobb salad that Jennifer made with turkey bacon and chickpeas. She just has a way with food, which really helps because if you’re going to eat the same salad for ten years it better be a good salad,” quoted the New York Post.

Aniston, also famous for maintaining healthy habits and a plant-based diet, even shared a version of her original recipe on the Living Proof Instagram account. This included burger, onion, parsley, chopped pistachios, small diced cucumber, mint, chick peas and feta cheese. Other profiles on healthy eating have shared their versions of the so-called “Jennifer Aniston salad” while fans share their own improved recipes.

The cast of Friends reunited in 2021 for a special show broadcast on HBO. On that occasion, the actors were nostalgic by remembering special moments and anecdotes on the set. “We all hit a slump much harder than we expected. Because in your mind you think, ‘Oh, time travel is going to be so much fun,’ and it turns out it’s not. The set was reproduced in detail, it was exactly the same, with all its little things placed in the same way, ”Aniston said after the meeting where there were no shortage of tears.

Aniston and David Schwimmer, who played “Rachel” and “Ross”, also recalled the crush they had on set and only dared to talk about decades later. Both said that the crush occurred during the first season, although it did not cross the screens since one of the two was always in a relationship.