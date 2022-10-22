Jennifer Aniston’s favorite ‘good face’ effect treatment that now you can also do in Spain

Jason Merritt/TERM – Getty Images

We have been seeing this moment coming for years: cryotherapy so evolved that we can almost speak of having found the philosopher’s stone of youth. But the years have shown us that cold therapy is not only good for the body, at InOut Barcelona, ​​they bring the Cryo Penguin machine (from Cryosense) exclusively to Spain and, adapted to a unique protocol that combines, among other things, cleaning with a diamond tip, it gives rise to ‘Glossy Skin’: a treatment that cleanses the skin in depth, prevents the appearance of acne, helps eliminate and prevents the appearance of blemishes on the face. Of course, it delays the appearance of wrinkles and reduces those already present.

It slows down early aging, acting on all the signs of aging and softens the most superficial layers of the skin. There are many celebrities like Jennifer Aniston or Demi Moore, who have already incorporated this cold therapy into their beauty rituals. to preserve a young, elastic and uniform skin.

The results are noticeable from the first session and it is not only focused as a treatment to recover summer skin. You can use it throughout the year, from time to time to maintain all these benefits over time or in a timely manner before a specific event, to achieve that dazzling ‘flash’ effect that makes the skin ready, since the luminosity it provides is appreciable in the first session.

INOUT

Your secret? cold therapy

The cold causes the vessels to contract and increase blood flow, when this happens, nutrients are delivered that eliminate toxins. It is a very good combination to apply together with facial hygiene with diamond and the ‘glow and go’ so characteristic of INOUT, so that the skin absorbs all the applied product more quickly and looks healthier and more luminous.

In summary…

– Provides firmness and luminosity

– Reduces pores

– Match the tone

– Improved texture

– Calm

– Deflates and decongests the skin

the step by step

As in any treatment at the center, a personalized diagnosis of the skin would begin to find out what state it is in. After that, and having evaluated the conditions of the face, several inspirations will be taken with lavender essential oil to relax the body and disconnect the mind.

We proceed to a cleaning based on cleansing milk, foam and facial scrub. It is

then when the skin is prepared for diamond tip hygiene, with it

the skin is smoothed, the dirt is absorbed and it is prepared to receive the product that

needs, much more receptive.

Dirt is manually extracted and high frequency is used to disinfect the entire surface. After a facial mist, a moisturizing and nourishing mask is applied and a massage is performed that makes you let yourself go completely so that you have the feeling that you are not only taking care of your skin, but also that you have more than an hour of

absolute relaxation and disconnection from the world.

A cocktail will be prepared with personalized serums, followed by facial cryotherapy on the neck as well as on the face and neckline. As a final step, an antioxidant serum, moisturizing cream and, of course, sun protection.

A more beautiful, firm, luminous, with minimized pores, the tone is unified, the texture of the skin improves and it feels calmer. It is one of the INOUT treatments that has just arrived at the center and is already one of the most demanded. It is expected to become as established as his famous Oxylight. Only time will tell.

Price per session: €250.