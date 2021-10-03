Jennifer Aniston’s favorite thin hair product

He who delivered to the world the most iconic, requested, copied cut of the 1990s-2000s, the Rachel cut all fraying and honey reflections, he revealed the secret of the always flawless hair of her number one client, Jennifer Aniston. He is Chris McMillan, a successful Californian hair stylist and a great friend of the actress who, for many of us, remains the young and ironic Rachel Green of Friends. To our delight, McMillan unveiled the product of hair care Jennifer Aniston’s favorite, capable of giving volume and texture to your naturally fine hair: Le Spray Volume by Sisley Paris, a real miracle worker for those who fight against a hair without a body, to be sprayed on the hair for an immediate wow effect. Cost? 73 euros. Not very little, we agree, but consider that the product in question is of the highest quality and the yield is satisfactory to say the least.

The volumizing hair product approved by Jennifer Aniston

Volumizing spray, instantly supports the hair from the root and provides body and density Sisley Paris

douglas € 73.95

Let’s start by saying that Le Spray Volume by Sisley Paris wraps the hair of a delicious scent, with a high risk of addiction. Let’s add that the light texture avoids the sticky or hardcover effect. The formula contains active ingredients that are beneficial for the hair, starting from pro-vitamin B5, an ingredient capable of fortifying the hair fiber, increasing the brightness of the color (great plus also and especially in the presence of dyed or bleached hair). Effects enhanced by Boswellia gum, natural texturizer; volumizing resin; restructuring rice bran proteins. After applying it you will appreciate the feeling of full-bodied and dense, long-lasting hair. The method of use is definitely within everyone’s reach: on wet hair, just before drying and styling, spray the locks from a distance of about 20 cm, applying the spray on the top, on the back and on each side of the head.

