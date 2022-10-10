Jennifer Aniston’s Funniest Beauty Tip

Photo credit: James Devaney – Getty Images

We love that our favorite ‘celebs’ share with us their beauty secrets. In fact, thanks to them we know some of the best non-invasive beauty treatments and the best tricks when it comes to taking care of ourselves. In their social networks, many of them take the opportunity to bring out their most natural side and, when this is not the case, there are accounts that are responsible for doing so and reminding us that they live in many situations similar to those that any of us can experience.

One of our beauty icons for many years is the actress Jennifer Aniston, who has not hesitated to show us her face without a drop of makeup or her hair tousled on more than one occasion, and she has done it again! In your latest Instagram postthe actress has not only shown a small preview of the third season of ‘The Morning Show’, but has also made all her followers laugh.

If you swipe three times to the second video of her latest Instagram post, you’ll be able to see a slightly ‘weird’ situation in which make-up artist Angela Levin appears washing her feet in the sink. Don’t worry, she herself has taken it upon herself to explain it…

“Note to self: You must apply lotion to your hands and feet before spray tanning or you’ll end up with this situation.”Jennifer commented pointing to her orange foot followed by “This is love.”

In case you didn’t know, an important tip to avoid an uneven tan on your hands and feet is apply a lotion or moisturizer beforehand due to its dryness. Otherwise, you will have to live the same problem as Jennifer and have to eliminate the excess on your own … However, we must admit that she has made us laugh a lot!