Jennifer Aniston’s good habits to stay healthy

That Jennifer Aniston you leave nothing to chance and work hard to stay in shape is now well established. But perhaps not all of you know what his approach to fitness and nutrition is (still) quite relaxed. His motto could be “take it easy”. And perhaps this is also the best spirit for face not only training & Co., but also everyday life.

Don’t take your appearance too seriously

“I went from being fitness addicted to saying ‘Ok, my body needs a little break’. In this case I do simple things like a walk, I eat healthy, but without stress. I started enjoying life a little more. The only negative aspect is that if I gain weight by a couple of kilos, all the newspapers immediately talk about my hypothetical pregnancy! But other than that, it’s all great! ”Aniston told Women’s Health.

Vary your workouts

Aniston constantly alternates and her workouts and always sets new goals. “Boredom is not considered during training! Jennifer sometimes changes the exercise while she is doing it. She adds positions to make it even more difficult, she always pushes herself further. This is very good for our body, which has no time to get used to it and is always receiving new stimuli. It is not only how often you train that matters, but also the actual level of intensity ”, explained to Women’s Health Leyon Azubuike, a personal trainer who has been following the actress during her workouts for years.

Sleep and eat well

Jenifer is certainly not one early bird! He never gets out of bed before 9am, unless he has to show up on set at dawn. Fan of the intermittent fasting the actress tries to always eat healthilyensuring the organism tall the necessary nutrients to work in the best way. Its power supply provides a mix of carbohydrates, proteins, preferably green leafy vegetables and fruit. Sleep and diet are indispensable processes for our existence: we cannot live without eating or sleeping, they are like two sides of the same coin. “Nutrition influences sleep in a qualitative and quantitative way, some foods provide nutrients precursors of hormones that regulate the circadian rhythm, melatonin (regulator of the sleep-wake cycle) and serotonin (hormone of good mood), whose production depends from the availability of tryptophan, an amino acid precursor of these hormones ”, says Professor Carolina Lombardi, sleep medicine specialist, Head of the Sleep Center of Auxologico Lombardia. In short, if we eat well we sleep better and our bodies will thank us!

Find time to pamper yourself

There is none for anyone. Aniston confessed to the Australian magazine Now To Love, that one day a week she goes “out” and she is dedicated to herself. “Sunday is my pampering day. I love the infrared sauna which gives me a radiant skin and an overall detoxifying effect better than the usual sauna. It is also perfect for losing weight and relaxing, which doesn’t hurt! I also allow myself one body scrub it’s a moisturizing mask to the face “.

Include yoga in your routine

Jennifer loves it yoga, his preferred position is that of the tree. “Yoga helps me prepare for anything. I love the meditationwhich I practice in the morning as soon as I wake up, which allows me to realize what happens to me during the day “.

Choose fresh foods

Jennifer Aniston chooses fresh fruit and vegetables, except for dehydrated and frozen red fruits for which he goes crazy. He has eliminated carbonated drinks, drinks a lot of water and preys on a spoonful of royal jelly every day. Skin and hair thank you. In its fridge there is never a shortage of raw and already cut ready-to-use vegetables, lettuce, chicken and always fresh eggs.

It takes consistency

Jennifer tries to train at least 5 times a week. “The key to staying healthy is to make exercise a daily habit,” he told Radio Times.

Protein breakfast

Jennifer Aniston a Breakfast she loves smoothies made with almond milk and seasonal fruit to which she generally adds protein powders. For variation, scrambled eggs, but only with egg white), a toast avocato with a sprinkling of olive oil, salt and pepper.

Occasionally treat yourself to comfort food

His is the vanilla, chocolate or coffee froozen yogurt to which he adds a little muesli, but his guilty plasure they are the classic nachos, the bag ones, and in general Mexican food.

Consume healthy fats

Jennifer consumes foods rich in Omega 3such as avocado and salmon, which improve skin, hair, control weight, and are great for heart health.

