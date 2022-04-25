Jennifer Aniston’s Hair Gives Major Brigitte Bardot Vibes in ‘Murder Mystery 2’ Behind the Scenes

Jennifer Aniston has been a hair icon since her time in Friends from 1994 to 2004. Over the years, the actress has maintained her status as a beauty celebrity, especially for her fabulous hair. In fact, her hair recently made waves on the set of murder mystery 2 in Paris, where she wore a Brigitte Bardot-inspired updo.

Jennifer Aniston’s hair is her business card

Ever since she played Rachel Green on the ’90s sitcom FriendsJennifer Aniston has long been a hair icon for women who still strive to achieve similar styles. Some are easy if your hair has the right texture, while others seem impossible to replicate.

Aniston’s hairstyles in Friends it ranged from messy waves to straightened locks, sit-at-home ponytails to glamorous hairstyles, long bobs to short bobs, and even the famous “Rachel” hairstyle. If there’s a style you love, chances are Aniston has worn it for all 10 seasons of Friends.

The beauty and versatility of her hairstyles make it tempting for fans to pick a season and style their hair like hers. However, just because Friends Concluded doesn’t mean Aniston’s fabulous hair timeline is over.

Jennifer Aniston’s Brigitte Bardot-Inspired Hairstyle in Paris

In an Instagram post, Aniston shared behind-the-scenes shots from her upcoming movie with Adam Sandler. murder mystery 2. The cast and crew recently filmed on location in Paris. So it was only natural that Aniston would channel French idol Brigitte Bardot.

What hairstyle did Aniston borrow? Check it out in the Instagram clip of him, where the actor sits while he looks at a monitor. His hair is pulled back in a messy layered ponytail with delicately adorned bangs that fall around his face. The hairstyle is casual yet sophisticated, reminiscent of Bardot braids, albeit in a modernized version.

Bardot is a Paris-born French former actor, singer, and model who rose to fame in the 1950s and 1960s. She was best known as a sex symbol who lived a hedonistic lifestyle.

In 1973, he left the entertainment industry. However, she is still considered a major cultural icon in some circles.

The plot thickens in ‘Murder Mystery 2’

murder mystery 2 is an upcoming sequel to murder mystery, also starring Aniston and Sandler. The first film follows a married couple, hairdresser Audrey and NYPD officer Nick, on a long-awaited trip to Europe to celebrate their 15th wedding anniversary.

The two end up on a billionaire’s yacht, where a man dies under mysterious circumstances. Nick and Audrey are soon framed for the murder and major shenanigans ensue.

murder mystery it made Netflix’s list of most played titles upon the film’s release in 2019. Thanks to its massive popularity, a highly anticipated follow-up is in the works.

Unfortunately, details on the sequel have been scant so far, but it’s supposed to be out sometime in 2022. Until then, everything from teasers to teasers is slim. All anyone can say with confidence is that Netflix is ​​doing everything they can to expedite the film so it can be released as soon as possible.

In addition to bringing Aniston and Sander together, murder mystery 2 It will also bring back actors Adeel Akhtar as the Maharaja and John Kani as Colonel Ulenga. The action apparently picks up where the original movie left off, on the couple’s free ride aboard the Orient Express, courtesy of Interpol.

