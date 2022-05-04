Jennifer Aniston’s homemade trick when she needs to have a good face instantly

We already know that cold is the star of many of the oldest and most traditional beauty tips for skin treatment. From applications of ice directly on the face, with its defenders and detractors, to gadgets that revolve around the application of cold or whose function is enhanced with it, the variants are as extensive as they are effective, they assure that they are its protagonists. One of the celebrities who justifies it is Jennifer Aniston, who swears by the benefits of the homemade trick that she uses when she wants to give her face an extra injection of energy.

“It’s an old school trick I used to do Joan Crawford“, Jennifer Aniston has explained. The iconic actress she refers to was one of the highest paid actresses in Hollywood along with Greta Garbo, Bette Davis or Katharine Hepburn between 1930 and 1950. Her beauty, like that of the protagonist of Friends, Her skin was essentially smooth and luminous, so it’s no wonder Aniston has taken it as a source of inspiration for her daily skincare, and best of all, it’s a home-made beauty guide that’s within everyone’s reach. the world.

His facialist showed it to him and there is no mystery to it. “Take a bowl of ice water and splash it on your face 25 times,” he explained in an interview for Vogue USA, “just wake up your skin”. And it is that the cold has the power to reduce bags and dark circles, close pores, relax the muscles, reduce inflammation, improve circulation and provide luminosity to the skin. Yes, applied judiciously. If we take an ice and pass it directly over the face, irritations and even slight burns can be caused. But guy Jennifer Aniston’s beauty product lowers it in the form of water, so you can get all the benefits of the cold while avoiding the contraindications of doing it in its extreme formula.

Ideally, collect cold water in a container and add ice cubes to lower the temperature a little more. You may be struck by the number of repetitions and after 15 maneuvers you think: “Do I really need 10 more?”. But it is not tedious to complete the pattern either, it only takes a few minutes to do it, and when you finish you find your skin much more awake, decongested. A shot of energy that, although you can’t do it every moment, is an instant injection to adhere to the famous good face effect.

It may interest you