Jennifer Aniston’s impersonator is hitting TikTok

Telling someone that she looks like Jennifer Aniston is always a great compliment and that’s despite the star of Friends has now passed the age of 50 (to be exact she has reached the milestone of 52), always remaining one of the coolest, most beautiful and wonderful women in the world of entertainment, like Angelina Jolie, Julia Roberts, Charlize Theron and very few other. Of course, getting close to the beauty of Brad Pitt’s ex-wife is not an easy task but, having said that, it is also not an impossible mission since on TikTok the now viral video of a girl practically identical to Aniston is going crazy.

No we are not exaggerating, between the two there is not only a vague similarity, Jennifer and her double are almost identical and finding oneself in front of the tiktocker video the first thing that comes to think is “Come on, let’s not joke, this is Aniston, don’t make fun of us, but who do you want to fool?“. But no, the girl immortalized in the clip is not the Hollywood actress but the nip Lisa Tranel who, well aware of her resemblance to Jennifer, has made a video where she makes the lip sync of some cult jokes said by Rachel Green to Monica Geller (aka Courtney Cox) in the episode The Tenant Upstairs.

“I want to quit, but then I think I should hold on. Then I think, why would such a person stay in such a humiliating job just because it is remotely related to the field he is interested in.”Says the voice of the actress from Friends (who recently revealed she had a crush on colleague David Schwimmer) within the clip which, in a short time, has exceeded 5 million views, among which, however (to date) there seems to be no one of Jennifer, still completely unaware of having a look-alike almost identical to her. How Aniston will react in front of the images of her twin is not known but, looking at them, we are sure that the 52-year-old will be amazed by the incredible resemblance to the TikTocker, now elected by all as her “official double”. After all, looking more like Brad Pitt’s ex is practically impossible.

