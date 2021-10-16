Jennifer Aniston’s jeans are the casual summer must-have to wear on repeat until autumn

Photo credit: Jason Merritt / TERM – Getty Images

Copy Jennifer Aniston’s look it has never been easier. From the set of the 90s TV series Friends (who made her known, loved, venerated!) to this day, Jen continues to be a style icon who makes her basic (but really super basic) garments the pillars of her wardrobe. We went to rummage inside and what we found are the essential pieces that can also become cornerstones of ours entourage of garments Summer fashion 2021. Unless it is a red carpet (where a little extravagance is always allowed), Jennifer Aniston has very clear ideas on what for her corresponds to the concept of simplicity. At the top of the list of highly approved options are his jeans military green. Paparazzi in Los Angeles, Jennifer with dark sunglasses and mask showed us the casual chic look of Summer 2021 that resonates in us like a mantra.

The winning combination for Summer 2021 fashion is all here: the vademecum for copy Jennifer Aniston’s look it’s in the combo cropped jeans and low slippers. A more classic reinterpretation of a street garment, cleared (finally!) By its mix with combat boots. Jennifer Aniston’s trousers are characterized by a low waist and cropped cut that leaves the ankle uncovered, thus placing all the attention on the choice of the shoe. In this case, Jennifer Aniston has chosen a pair of black flip-flops with perfect pedicure but an alternative for the evening could be a pair of sandals with heels and laces tied at the ankle to slim the silhouette and enhance the cut of the jeans. The American actress paired the lightweight canvas trousers with a black t-shirt and a brown belt with a golden buckle. To complete the look a white shoulder bag and ready for all the errands around Los Angeles.

Please note: in addition to having all the Summer 2021 fashion trends in the right place, the Jennifer Aniston day look it also seems to respond clearly and directly to an express request for practicality. To give us the same feedback is also the 2021 fashion accessory (translated: investment of the year) that Jennifer Aniston never gives up, namely the black flip-flops to wear on-repeat. What closes Jennifer Aniston’s fashion shopping list? Of course i very light green jeans. They are worn everywhere, and they give satisfaction with everything. Word of Jen.