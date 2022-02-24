Jennifer Aniston’s jeans trick that stylizes

Jennifer Aniston It is a symbol of style both for its gala dresses and its casual looks. And one of the items of his streetstyle is to use the jeans folding the hem, in such a subtle and strategic way as to optimize a basic styling and stylize the figure.

The hem, a Jennifer Aniston fashion tip.

It is an ideal fashion trick for women over 40 years of age that imposes an informal touch on the outfit, and even slims the figure and lengthens the legs.

For Jennifer Anistonthe jeans they’re a staple of your everyday wardrobe, and playing with the hem is one way to accessorize a timeless and versatile piece.

The actress doubles the hem and combines it with white sneakers. Photo: Instagram.

As it does Jennifer Aniston? Very simple: minimally folding the hem evenly, with the ankle exposed and leaving the stockings and shoes visible.

And combine the effect with sneakers and also with boots, the ideal accessory. In addition, it can be worn with platform sandals and even heels.

Hem jeans, a trick for a casual and elegant style. Photo: Pinterest. Photo: Instagram.

In the Friends star’s file there are many examples that show that it is a resource of “Jen” from the 90s.

And his roll up is already a registered trademark of his jeansboth of the more formal models -straight or skinny and in traditional denim tones- as well as of those that are worn in a more rocker version, looser, ripped and faded.

Definitely, it is a small great detail of super effective “effortless” styling, very seen in streetstyle and among other celebrities.

Jennifer Aniston also doubles the hem in boots. Photo: Instagram.

Recently, the actress and businesswoman Eva Longoria also resorted to the trick of folding the hem of the jeansideal for women of short stature.

And the hem as a style tip to maximize a look, it also serves to highlight a shoe. With that intention, Sarah Jessica Parker also wears the minimally folded hem, consecrating this resource as a style for the woman on the move and always attentive to style, even in the smallest and simplest details.