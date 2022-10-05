Jennifer Aniston’s life: this is all she eats in one day

Obviously Jennifer has not managed to preserve her figure by eating pizzas, as Rachel Green used to do in Friends, she starts the day with a breakfast that includes avocado and eggs, or puffed millet cereal with a banana, ending the day with simple options like a salad and some nuts.

October 04, 2022 10:29 p.m.

Jennifer Aniston is undoubtedly an icon in the artistic world. She is an actress, comedian, director and film producer, who achieved fame playing Rachel Green in the popular series Friends. From his first appearance, the public admired not only his performance, but the spectacular figure of Rachelwhich has kept Aniston throughout his life behind the screens.

Jennifer Aniston in Friends. Photo: Confidential.com

Evidently Jennifer has failed to preserve her figure by eating pizzas, as she used to Rachel Green in Friends. Aniston They follow a healthy diet that combines with an exercise routine, yoga classes, and of course, good daily hydration.

the actress of mystery on board start the day with a glass of warm water with lemon, according to a text published by byrdie.com. Followed by a breakfast including avocado and eggs, or puffed millet cereal with a banana. Another option of Jennifer for the first meal is oatmeal, an ideal food because it is rich in proteins, vitamins and minerals

The star’s lunch and dinner friends It’s usually pretty much the same, including veggies or veggies with protein, and usually some chicken. For snacks or between meals, Jennifer she prefers healthy snacks like a green apple and some nuts, or cut-up raw vegetables that she keeps in her fridge to satisfy her cravings and not opt ​​for processed treats.

Jennifer Aniston. Photo: New Woman

Despite maintaining a fairly clean diet, Aniston she allows herself certain whims from time to time, choosing Mexican food, the much acclaimed pizza, or simply a good portion of pasta, which has become, according to the artist, her new favorite food when she eats in a restaurant, especially carbonara.