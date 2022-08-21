Jennifer Aniston’s natural curls go viral

You could say that Jennifer Aniston has found his signature look and often wears his honey blonde hair layered blow dry straightened or combed with light surf waves. But now he surprises his followers Instagram with a completely different look.

What hardly anyone knew is that the actress has natural curls, and in some weather conditions, they also break through. On Instagram, Jennifer Aniston has posted two photos of her with tousled and curly hair. And she commented, “Okay, moisture, here we go!”

It quickly becomes clear: these curls are real and can be seen. This is also demonstrated by the 2.3 million likes You have received the look at Jennifer Aniston’s natural hairstyle. Fans of the actress love her natural hair and have commented: “Honestly, I really like it!”, “Fantastic” or “I love these curls”. Friends like Reese Witherspoon, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Nikki Reed post various heart emojis.

What else are natural curls good for? A very cool beach look! Jennifer Aniston demonstrates how good they look in this beachy selfie: