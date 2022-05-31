Jennifer Aniston’s old video

Considering that ‘Friends’ ran for an incredible 10 seasons over 10 years, Jennifer Aniston knows what it feels like to say goodbye to so much of your career. So it’s no wonder she’s carved out a spot on her schedule to pay tribute to her friend Ellen DeGeneres, whose talk show, ‘The Ellen Show,’ comes to an end after 19 years.

Jen posted a 42-second video on Instagram, where the actress reveals that she was actually the first (and last, I cry) guest to sit on those iconic couch seats. The video also features a compilation of the astounding 20 (!!) times Jen has been on the show.

The first video, which was recorded on September 8, 2003, it shows Jennifer giving Ellen a welcome mat for all the new guests she would receive over the years. There is one thing we cannot stop thinking about: the fact that Jennifer Aniston is exactly the same as she was 19 years ago.

In the vintage images, the actress sports her signature layered hair and caramel blonde balayage, a style she still wears today. All clips of Jennifer’s appearances over the next 19 years show that she has barely aged. I honestly can’t tell which clips are of her, say, 15 years ago and which are more recent. Of course, celebs have access to the latest skincare and makeup products, but we have to say, Jen looks amazing.

In the caption, Jen wrote: “19 years old. Wow, I’m over it in a heartbeat. We all need laughter in our lives and that’s something Ellen has given me and the world in spades. Thank you for making laughter come true.” dreams of so many. We are going to miss you @theellenshow! ❤️👋🏼😭”

