Jennifer Aniston’s powerful message in favor of gray hair to accept us as we are

If anyone can speak properly of the pressure on women to always look young and without gray hair, that’s Jennifer Aniston.

However, at 53, he no longer pays attention to those outdated narratives that they make them not accept themselves as they are and seek by all means to conform to a standard, such as resorting to hair dyes.

for the actress of friends the answer is more than clear: the ideal should not be a certain prototype of beauty, but feel comfortable in our own skin, regardless of what we look like.

Jennifer Aniston declares herself in favor of gray hair and inspires us

This was stated in recent statements collected by the magazine Women’s Health, in which he explained that it is time to impose on women what they should do with their hair.

“If you want to look gray, go for it! If you want to continue dyeing your hair, that’s great too. I believe that everyone should feel confident in whatever decision they makeincluding dyeing the hair or showing off the natural texture it has,” said the businesswoman.

“Hair for me is a creative way to express yourself. For this reason, accept a style that makes you feel happy without thinking about what they will say”, she added, inspiring many women to embrace their natural look because there is no need to hide something that is natural and normal.

“I feel physically amazing. So it’s weird to suddenly get telegraphed in a way that says, ‘You look amazing for your age.’ I think we need to establish some etiquette around that dialogue and verbiage.”, he said on another occasion to InStyle, following the same line of body positivity.

“I am at an age where I am more interested than ever in my health and in having a prosperous life.” finished.