Jennifer Aniston’s ‘secret salads’ that make her look enviable at 53

09:48 GMT 02.18.2022 (updated: 09:50 GMT 02.18.2022)
Actress Jennifer Aniston is famous for leading a healthy lifestyle and a balanced diet. Perhaps this is the reason why she can boast radiant skin and a toned body in her 50s. Here we reveal delicious and nutritious salad recipes that help you look and feel younger.

As revealed by Aniston’s co-star of the series friends Courtney Cox, on the set, Jennifer ate the popular cob salad containing lettuce, avocado, hard-boiled egg, blue cheese, tomatoes, spring onions and black pepper. But the actress decided to improve the recipe by adding “turkey bacon and chickpeas”.

“He has a way with food, which helps him a lot,” Cox said.

It should be noted that Aniston is a huge fan of chickpeas. She on another occasion she shared the recipe for another wonderful salad.

“My perfect salad: bulgur, cucumbers, parsley, mint, red onion, chickpeas, feta and pistachios,” he wrote in one of his posts. stories.

Both salads are rich in vitamins, minerals and other essential nutrients. As for the chickpeasThey are a good source of vegetable protein, calcium, potassium and fiber. They help regulate digestion and thus facilitate weight loss.

They also help satiate appetite and strengthen bones and muscles. They are very beneficial for cardiovascular health thanks to the presence of omega-3 fatty acids, very good for the heart and blood vessels. Finally, they are able to reduce cholesterol levels and blood sugar.
