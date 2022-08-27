Jennifer Aniston’s secret to look radiant

Jennifer Aniston She ended up becoming one of the most beloved Hollywood actresses of all time. In addition, the interpreter of Rachel Green who achieved immeasurable fame after the ten seasons of the most iconic sitcom of all time, friendslooks prettier every day and the passage of time finds her better and better.

It is through her social networks, in which she has more than 40 million followers, where the actress shares part of her activities and work projects, as well as some issues of her personal life, of which she is quite reserved.

Jennifer Aniston enjoying the summer in the sun.

But without a doubt, in each of the publications of Jennifer Anistonthe public highlights her beauty and begs her to please reveal what her great secret is to always remain radiant, with a face almost free of the marks of time, with dreamy hair and a figure that is always very well maintained.

That is why on more than one occasion he took care to tell some secrets or tips of his daily routine. On this occasion, she became news because she decided to reveal what he does to always maintain a slight tone of color in his skin, regardless of the time of year in which he is.

the truth of Aniston is that he always gets a bit of sun and takes advantage of clear days to spend time outdoors. At the same time, she uses a sunscreen and a moisturizer for her hair from her personal brand, two must-haves in her bag, but she adds a special touch that ensures that her skin is always protected and takes the color that she so desires.

“It is very good for the skin to use natural products, aloe directly from the plant,” he said. Jennifer Aniston with respect to Aloe vera that is put before exposing yourself to the sun. This is combined with an Aveeno-brand SPF 50 face cream and a moisturizer from the same company that is sold all over the world.

The actress wore an incredible micro bikini.

Other tips he has given over the years are his morning meditation routines, which he combines with exercises and walks with his dogs. She herself admitted that her infallible thing is a cup of coffee at breakfast and her journaling practice, a notebook in which she recounts her thoughts, desires, ideas, plans and goals of hers.

Recently, the actress friends It became a trend by sharing some postcards of her wearing a micro bikini on the beach, with a red bodice and black panties. In addition, her look was combined with sunglasses and a hat to protect her in the strong hour of the afternoon.