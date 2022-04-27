Jennifer Aniston’s secret to staying slim after 50

Fact checked The article has been checked for accuracy (content includes links to reputable media sites, academic research institutions, and occasionally medical studies). All content on our website has been reviewed, however, if you believe our content is inaccurate, out of date or otherwise questionable, you may contact us to make the necessary corrections. 5 minutes

“Friends” has been in everyone’s memory, but Jennifer remains current 20 years later with a simple exercise routine and mental health care. We tell you.

Jennifer Aniston is 53 years old and it is as if time had not passed for her, as if she kept a secret of eternal youth. Between Rachel From the 1990s to the producer and businesswoman she is now, she has traveled a path that has always kept her in the news spotlight.

He imposed a haircut that everyone replicated when he was the protagonist of the series friends, appeared in the media when she broke up with Brad Pitt and blocked the Instagram server when she opened her personal account. To such an extent that the same social network had to go out and explain why so much traffic did not allow users to become followers of the actress.

In fact, There is no Jennifer Aniston secret that we cannot reveal to maintain her figure. She herself shares in interviews what she does to stay in shape.

1. Light cardio every day

Jennifer performs routines cardio daily. Although he has admitted that he had abandoned them because they bored him a bit, he looked for alternatives to continue with the practice.

For that, he used an unconventional method that consists of separating aerobic activities into 3 series of 15 minutes. In this way, it performs a first block of spinninga second on an elliptical machine and a third on running. This completes 45 minutes.

The spinning It is an exercise that has gained followers all over the world. It’s about riding a bike indoors, but following a set of routines that are set to break a sweat, burn fat, and tone your lower body.

Although 15 minutes seem few for this to be Jennifer Aniston’s secret, the truth is that scientific studies catalog the bicycle indoors as a high intensity exercise. This means that, if performed with good power, a quarter of an hour can be more than enough to equate to a HIIT routine.

For the actress, the complement to these 45 minutes is in boxing. It is another discipline that many began to practice without having to fight in the ring. The boxing-based exercise plan is extremely intense and allows you to burn up to 600 calories in less than an hour.

Boxing is an ideal option for toning and reducing body fat. More and more gyms offer it.

2. Maca and cocoa

Jennifer Aniston’s day starts very early, before dawn. In addition to carrying out some activities related to her mental health, as we will discuss later, the actress has revealed that she always has a maca and cocoa smoothie.

Maca is a crop native to Peru, specifically from the Andes. It is a tuber that is usually dried in the sun to later obtain the powder that is marketed.

This Jennifer Aniston secret has scientific validation, since the benefits of maca are carefully studied, since there are interesting properties to highlight. Among them, its composition in antioxidants.

Antioxidants are substances that block free radicals that are produced daily in the body. In this way, these metabolic waste products are prevented from accelerating aging. Along the same lines, Lee and collaborators have certified that maca extracts reduce the bothersome symptoms of menopause. Something for which the original Inca peoples already used it thousands of years ago.

On the other hand, regarding cocoa, its properties are well known. Those who train know that a cup or shake with this substance is capable of increasing energy and supporting muscle mass gains. In addition to that it supports the burning of calories when consumed hot.

3. Collagen supplements

Jennifer Aniston shares the secret of collagen because, as a businesswoman, she is an advisor to a firm that includes this substance among its components. Although there is no strong evidence that protein improves skin, some research suggests that it might work.

A systematic review in this regard considers that collagen as a supplement stimulates its natural production. At the same time, other substances are created to help support the structure of the dermis, such as elastin.

What we don’t know is how much supplement is needed and for how long to get results. Those who apply collagen daily consider that it should always be part of the routine. In any case, it is better to be cautious.

4. Taking care of mental health: Jennifer’s last and most important secret

Well-maintained mental health keeps you slim. Jennifer Aniston follows a routine when she wakes up that is not a secret, but that could be considered an essential pillar.

According to their statements, the first hours after getting out of bed are used to meditate. She puts aside the screens, does not check notifications and concentrates on her breathing, ignoring thoughts.

This brings her to breakfast and to writing her private diary. The practice of writing is therapeutic and both celebrities and non-celebrities use it to set specific goals in their life path. It is a way to let off steam, to heal and to establish projects.

The degree of exposure of the actress is always high, so she has had to resort to professional support with therapists to cope with the interference in her private life. In this way she reached a balance of spirit to separate the important from the superfluous.

Writing is therapeutic. The brain benefits from the organization that a personal diary provides.

Aniston’s advice for everyone

Make cardio, incorporate antioxidant substances, protect mental health and opt for supplements to counteract aging. All these Jennifer Aniston life tips are no longer a secret to anyone.

And all of them can be incorporated into our routines. They are healthy ways to get older and keep both the physical and the mind in harmony.

