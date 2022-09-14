Jennifer Aniston’s shower photo with Schwimmer trolling

Time doesn’t seem to pass for Jennifer Aniston. At least, she has aged much better than some of her colleagues…and a lot of us, right? The Californian actress who became world famous for her participation in the 90’s series Friends can boast of looking splendid at 53 years old.

And if there is a very recognizable feature of Aniston, it is, without a doubt, her hair. In fact, he is a true icon in this sense, so much so that he already has his own hair care line, called LolaVie, made up of a shampoo and a conditioner.

To promote it, the actress has shared a photo in the shower, writing: “Something is coming 🚿 9.8.22”

Well, as is often the case on these occasions, there is always a troll friend willing to put a touch of humor on things. On this occasion, it could not be other than David Schwimmer, Aniston’s best friend and co-star of Friends whose character in the series, Ross, was deeply in love with Rachel, the character played by Jennifer.

Thing is, Schwimmer has also shared a photo under the shower, but this time with soap on his eyes, responding to Aniston’s “something’s coming” caption. The actor writes, “@jenniferaniston -a towel I hope?”

Aniston took it very well, replying, “Schwim!? Trying to steal the spotlight from me!? 🤨❤️.”

Without a doubt, a pair of pranksters of tome and loin.