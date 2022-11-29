Jennifer Aniston’s skin firming device

Behind the luminous, young and vital face of the celebrities is a complete advisory team made up of experts. These specialists, based on your needs and skin conditions, recommend the treatments and the necessary equipment to optimize its appearance. Typically, these processes remain secret and only they and their team know which cosmetics and devices each opts for. celebrities.

However, many times these connections between cosmetic and celebrities come to light and are responsible for the product in question sweeping on the shelves of perfumeries and specialized stores. For example, the fame of the LPG facial skyrocketed when it became known that it is one of the favorites of Jennifer Lopez and Paula Echevarría or when the serum that Meghan Markle uses to strengthen her eyelashes was revealed, the product broke stock.

Details of the beauty routines of actresses, models and other celebrities. One of the latest revelations has been the facial device used by Jennifer Aniston. the protagonist of friends joins the list of well-known faces, such as Bella Hadid and Kate Hudson, who have incorporated sessions with NuFacea face sculpting tool.

This device promises to tone the face, for an effective fight against flaccidity and it does through low levels of electrical currents, also called microcurrents, with which they stimulate the muscles. These contract, rise and fight the force of gravity. On the other hand, the device also promotes the production of collagen, a substance produced by the body itself responsible for the smoothness of the skin and its smooth appearance. Unfortunately, after the age of 25, the levels of this element begin to decrease in women, so it does not hurt to stimulate its production and thus give rise to a healthy and bright appearance on the face.