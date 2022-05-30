Jennifer Aniston’s training that has become fashionable in the United States

To have Jennifer Aniston’s dream body, you only need 45 minutes a day, divided into 15 minutes of running, 15 minutes of spinning bike and 15 minutes of elliptical machine. That is the 15-15-15 method that the protagonist of ‘Friends’ has made fashionable in the United States. Although we know that the actress also maintains a strict diet and is very disciplined in her beauty routine to keep her skin smooth, the truth is that this training method has become famous because it exercises the whole body and helps to keep fit.

“I missed the sweat that occurs when you give it your all training. I’m going back to my 15-15-15, which consists of 15 minutes of spinning, elliptical and running,” explained the actress in an interview for the magazine ‘InStyle’ , after having an injury last year that prevented him from doing strength training and he dedicated himself for a time only to pilates, which is another of his favorite routines.





The 15-15-15 workout can be done every day of the week, accumulating an important and necessary calorie expenditure for fat loss. It is also not necessary to do all 45 minutes of training at once. They can be divided during the day and adapted to our schedule. For example, in the morning you can run for 15 minutes and then at night do the other two blocks of exercises (spinning and elliptical). Likewise, the method allows alternating days of strength with days of the 15-15-15 plan, or making any mixture according to the schedules and lifestyle of each person. Concurrent training (strength and resistance) is considered the most complete for health and aesthetics.

Spinning is an ideal low-impact exercise to eliminate fat since in a single session you can burn 700 calories, nothing more and nothing less. Of course, it’s also great for relieving built-up tension and reducing stress levels. For its part, the elliptical is an exercise that does not cause impact on the joints, helps strengthen muscles, tones the different muscle groups and prevents cardiovascular problems. While running improves the cardiorespiratory system, strengthens bones, controls weight and helps combat stress.

At 53, Jennifer Aniston looks fabulous, but she herself has taken it upon herself to explain that it is not the product of genetics or “sleeping 8 hours”, but rather the work of a team of experts that helps her maintain porcelain skin and perfectly worked muscles. In addition to the 15-15-15 method, the protagonist of ‘Criminals at sea’ practices a mix of boxing, yoga and cardio every day, always ends her workouts with a sauna and maintains a healthy diet based on proteins such as fish, eggs, dairy products, cereals, legumes and derivatives. Some habits that she has turned into a way of life and explain the impeccable result. The interpreter of ‘Rachel Green’ knows that in addition to diet, exercise and good habits, staying this great requires investment of money and time in a team of hairdressers, makeup artists and other professionals, who have made her a Hollywood icon.