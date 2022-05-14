Jennifer Aniston’s tricks to wear movie hair

Jennifer Aniston She became a beauty reference after her role as Rachel Green in the legendary series “Friends”. They all wanted to have that hair and its effortless air that marked a style within North American television and that toured the world.

His hallmark in terms of aesthetics was undoubtedly his perfect straight, golden hair with subtle reflections that he showed in each chapter, in addition to his mom jeans and his looks full of basic, simple but stylish garments.

The total look of Jennifer AnistonThus, it seemed natural, effortless, simple and therefore highly demanded by thousands of women who had it as a reference.

Jennifer Aniston was encouraged to healthy and natural hair that became her hallmark. Photo: Hello!

In this way, Brad Pitt’s ex-wife became pure inspiration in terms of fashion and beauty. Over the years, the actress showed that this hair perfect that characterized it so much can remain intact and be so versatile, timeless and easy to wear.

In addition, the star never changed color and the golden honey tone with reflections always accompanied it. We take a walk through the beauty tricks of Jennifer Aniston and the word of your stylist.

Perfect hair: long bob, subtle reflections and silicone-free shampoo. Source: Instagram.

Perfect hair: Jennifer Aniston, icon of the ideal mane

The same year that the success of “Friends” exploded along with her acclaimed character, Rachel, the actress admitted that one of her biggest secrets to having the perfect hair was not washing it every day.

And when doing so, take good care that the shampoo does not have silicone. The same Jennifer Aniston He told at that time that silicone is the most harmful ingredient in shampoo because it produces an accumulation effect that later becomes a hard layer, cracking, opening and breaking the hair.

Thus, every time she was interviewed, she said that it was for this reason that she decided to create LIving Proof in partnership, a brand of various beauty products that has various silicone-free shampoos among the options.

Jennifer Aniston made a radical change to take care of her hair: she left the classic silicone shampoos. Photo: Hello!

This was possible thanks to the fact that the scientists who worked for their brand found a molecule to be able to replace it.

The actress assures that it is the only secret of the incredible shine that she boasts in her caramel hair and that, in addition, this type of product allows that there are no problems in not washing the hair for a couple of days, because it looks much brighter, and for nothing dirty.

The stylist in charge of keeping that golden mane spectacular, healthy and radiant is Chris McMillan. Yes! His partner in this line of hair products.

The actress shows off her bronde-colored hair, the conjunction between soft brown and blonde. Photo: Data24.

The highly praised hair of Jennifer Aniston it’s cut in long layers by the stylist, who then works the hue by mixing blonde highlights and soft browns. The name of the color is bronde and it is achieved from a dark base that lightens towards the surface of the hair.

That’s why the hair seems to have depth: with the movements, different shades of blondes and browns are glimpsed, giving the 3D impression that makes Jennifer Aniston’s hair truly unique.

The professional emphasizes that lightening the hair does not have to mean damaging it. Khloé Kardashian, for example, is a great success story in this regard. McMillan works by adding lighter shades slowly and gradually, a little more each month to end up with super natural and realistic hair.

Yes indeed, Jennifer Aniston She is very applied with the care of her hair. Her stylist shared that the celebrity takes care of it with weekly masks of almond oil, avocado and shea butter, brushes it with natural bristles or special brushes to untangle without pulling or cutting the hair fiber and does not use conditioner, only shampoo.

Lastly, go for treatments such as hair lifting and other methods with specific products and heat machines that help bring nutrients to the depths of the hair.

The result? The most imitated long bob in Hollywood history is that of Jennifer Aniston. And you, do you dare this mane?