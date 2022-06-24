Jennifer Aniston’s unexpected joke about her divorce from Brad Pitt: “I went to therapy”

19 years ago, Ellen DeGeneres began her story on American television with a fun interview format and the host had Jennifer Aniston as a guest. This Thursday, at the farewell to the popular program, the actress sat down on the white chair again to be interviewed for the twentieth time with the characteristic humor of both.

In 2003, Aniston was at the height of her career, when Rachel, his character in the series friendswas recognized around the world and was close to closing that television cycle with the tenth season. On that occasion, he brought a special gift for the hostess: a rug with the word “welcome” on it, Ellen DeGeneres responded to the gesture and handed him a cigarette dispenser, an item she said her then-husband, Brad PittI would appreciate.

Jennifer Aniston was the last guest of Ellen DeGeneres, who also received her in her studio in 2003, when the program premiered. Catch Ellen DeGeneres – Ellen DeGeneres

In the context of the farewell Ellen Degeneres this week, the hostess asked him how he dealt with the end of friends after so many years, to which Aniston responded, laughing, “Well, I got divorced and went to therapy.” And he added: “Oh! And then I made a movie called The Break Up”. He then joked with a warning about Ellen and Portia de Rossi’s relationship: “Now you and Portia, no, no.” The joke is relevant because friends ended in 2004 and Brad and Jenn, one of the most beloved couples in the show for the moment that each lived in their artistic careers, divorced in 2005 after five years of marriage.

Jennifer Aniston joked with Ellen DeGeneres about her divorce from Brad Pitt

So many years after their split, the relationship continues to arouse fan interest among the media and social media. In 2020 they met by video call, along with other actors, to read the script for Fast times at Ridgemont High and the images moved the rumors about a possible love reunion; but the actress clarified the situation at the time: “Brad and I are close, we are friends. We talked and there’s nothing weird about it, except for everyone who probably saw it and was hoping there was, or assumed there was.”

The first images of the reunion of Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston on the screen

The reasons for the separation of Brad and Jenn are not clear, but it coincided with the premiere of the film Mr. and Mrs. Smithstarring him alongside Angelina Jolie, with whom he had a long relationship in those years and until marriage between 2014 and 2016.

The breakup generated all kinds of rumours, dozens of stories were created about what could have triggered the divorce and to date that rivalry manufactured by fans under the phrases “Team Aniston” and “Team Jolie” survives. In 2011, Pitt stated that he split with Aniston because he felt boredwords for which years later he apologized, first with her and until two years ago, publicly.

For her part, Aniston has been blunt regarding the issues of her private life and in the face of questions about her plans, has said in previous interviews that he does not aspire to marry again because she feels calm and shares life with the most important people and her dogs.