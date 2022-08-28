Jennifer Aniston’s unique house feature is blowing us away

ads

Jennifer Aniston delighted fans by giving a sneak peek at her $21 million Bel-Air luxury home. The Friends star took to social media to celebrate National Dog Day and shared the sweetest photo of her two pets in their beautiful kitchen setting, which is home to such a unique feature.

In the picture, we can see her dogs sitting in a long antique hallway, a pristine oven with silver surfaces, a pale brown island, a high-end coffee machine, and the most decadent feature of all: a stunning glass wine rack. .

Rows of neatly stacked wine bottles adorned the walls of the rack, which also serve as decoration due to their aesthetically pleasing position.

While notoriously private, Jennifer has shared multiple glimpses of her lavish Los Angeles home over the years. From images shared online, we know that the rest of the incredible space boasts stunning views, an outdoor pool, and a bar inside the living room.

Jennifer showed off her amazing wine rack

Jennifer enlisted the help of interior designer Stephen Shadley to transform it into a “warm” and “zen” space. “Jen is drawn to wood, stone and bronze, materials that have real substance and depth. No matter how beautiful or glamorous something is, it has to be warm and welcoming,” Stephen told Architectural Digest.

The star owns a beautiful property in Los Angeles.

Jennifer has certainly nailed the cozy home feeling. She previously shared a look at the beautiful fireplace in her living room as she put LolaVie treats in the stockings of her friends Andrea Bendewald, Kristin Hahn, and Amanda Anka. It is placed in a charcoal alcove with logs stacked on each side, ready to be placed on the fire. An ivory rug adds a lighter element to dark wood floors and black leather furniture.

A video of her pet dog shared another look at the living room, which has dark hardwood floors, an antique rug, and a studded-detail armchair. The adjacent dining room features a small circular table and a couple of cushioned dining chairs.

