Jennifer Anniston’s facialist reveals her 7 ‘top’ rules

If we mention the name of Shani Darden, it may not sound like much to you, however, it may be that if you recognize the Jessica Alba, Jennifer Aniston, Chrissy Teigen or Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. These are some of the VIP clients of this expert in facial care, one of the most sought-after aesthetic professionals in the world. star system.

And although not all of us can schedule an appointment with her in her Los Angeles studio, now we can feel like one of those stars whose skin is taken care of by Darden, thanks to the fact that she herself has revealed the seven golden rules that he always follows and asks her clients not to lose sight of it. The facialist goes beyond the high technology that she applies in her sessions and she explains that specific summer conditions, such as high sun exposure, humidity or air conditioning must be taken into account when creating the facial routine, because all of them affect the skin of the face.

Sunscreen: apply and reapply

We never get tired of repeating the importance of applying sunscreen every time we leave the house. Now we give the word to the skin expert: “Sun exposure is the number one cause of aging , so you should make sure to protect your skin! All the things that people complain about, like dark spots, loss of elasticity and wrinkles, can be prevented by using sunscreen and staying out of the sun as much as possible.” Glamor.

Pay attention to your lips and your hands

Both are two areas that usually reveal the passage of time early with the appearance of wrinkles and spots. “Whenever you apply sunscreen, be sure to cover your hands and reapply after washing. Also remember to protect your lips with an SPF lip balm or gloss. I usually have a couple of these on hand at all times,” says Darden. Pick a lip balm with a nice texture and flavor so you won’t be too lazy to put it on. As for your hands, do not forget to protect them when you are going to drive for a long period of time since the back of these is fully exposed.

Yes to retinol in summer (with caution)

The facialist immediately banishes the myth that retinol cannot be used in summer, although with exceptions: “If you are someone who spends a lot of time in the sun, I recommend not using a product with retinol. However, if you don’t usually spend a lot of time outdoors in the summer, it’s completely fine to use retinol or acids. Yes indeed, always wear sunscreen during the day and limit the amount of time you spend in the sun,” says the facialist.

The well-deserved fame of vitamin C

There may be few people who have not heard of the cosmetic application of vitamin C and its success is guaranteed by its effectiveness. This is the expert’s recommendation: “Use an antioxidant-rich vitamin C serum to further protect your skin environmental stressors and sun damage. Also if you are looking to soothe the skin and even out the tone.”

war on melasma

Sun exposure, heat and hormones are a cocktail that can lead to the intensification or appearance of spots. “If you’re dealing with melasma, or patches of pigmentation that cover parts of your face, you need to be very careful in the summer. It is essential to keep your face protected with an SPF 50 or higher and a hat wide-brimmed But even sitting outside or exercising can take a toll on his face,” Darden contends. The application of a mist will keep your face fresh and you will better withstand high temperatures.

soothe burns

Although one of the makeup effects that is most popular this summer is the sunburned cheek, it is just that: makeup. Do not even think of exposing yourself without protection to achieve this, as it can lead to the appearance of burns. Nevertheless, if these are already on your face, aloe vera can be a great ally: “It’s a wonderful ingredient to soothe the skin after the sun,” says the skin expert.

No need to change your whole routine

The facialist affirms that although the external conditions change in summer, the skin remains the same, so we only need to adapt the facial routine, not completely modify it. “If you use products that are right for your skin type, you shouldn’t need to change your routine too much. Due to the temperature and humidity, you may feel like your skin is oilier than normal, so one of the only things I generally recommend is switching to a lighter moisturizer,” says Darden.

