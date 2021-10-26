Jennifer Fox will produce the 12th edition of the Governors Awards

Oscar® nominated producer Jennifer Fox will return to produce the 12th Annual Governors Awards for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, Academy President David Rubin announced today.

Who will deliver the prizes?

The honorary awards will be awarded to Samuel L. Jackson, Elaine May and Liv Ullmann, and the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award and again, Danny Glover on Saturday, January 15, 2022, at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.

David Rubin

“Having already brought us two extraordinary Governors Awards in recent years, we are thrilled to welcome Jennifer back to kick off the Oscar season with another joyous celebration of four legendary honorees,” said Rubin.

Jennifer Fox

“I am honored to produce the Academy’s Governors Awards once again and look forward to celebrating the tremendous achievements of Danny Glover, Samuel L. Jackson, Elaine May and Liv Ullmann with such a well-deserved tribute,” said Fox.

Jennifer Fox: her productions

Fox has produced some of the most iconic films of the past 15 years, including Tony Gilroy’s directorial debut, “Michael Clayton,” which garnered seven Academy Award nominations.

Loading... Advertisements

“Erin Brockovich”

In fact, she began her career in the film industry in development and production at Universal Pictures, where she worked on several films, including “Erin Brockovich”.

Further productions

Fox spent the next six years producing with Steven Soderbergh and George Clooney’s production company, Section Eight, where he worked on acclaimed titles such as “Syriana”, “Good Night and Good Luck”, “A Scanner Darkly” and “The Informant”.

The prize

The Honorary Award, an Oscar statuette, is awarded, in fact, “to honor the extraordinary distinction in career, exceptional contributions to the state of the arts and sciences of cinema or for the exceptional service rendered to the Academy”.

Additionally, the 12th Governors Awards is proudly endorsed by Rolex, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ exclusive watch.