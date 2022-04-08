Entertainment

Jennifer Garner and Angourie Rice will star in a new series for Apple

Created and adapted by the same author of the book on which it is based, Laura Dave along with series co-creator and Academy Award winner for spot light, Josh Singer, who is also the husband of the author. The series will follow a woman, played by Jennifer Garnerwho strikes up an unexpected relationship with her sixteen-year-old stepdaughter while searching for the truth behind her husband’s mysterious disappearance.

the young actress Angouri Rice who rose to stardom after the spectacular comedy wave “buddy-cop” by ShaneBlack, The Nice Guys, who starred Ryan Gosling and Russell Crowe. She now, she’ll go from being Gosling’s daughter in the ’70s, to Garner’s stepdaughter today, but the part of investigate a mysterious disappearance still present.

