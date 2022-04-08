Jennifer Garner and Angourie Rice will star in a new series for Apple

Created and adapted by the same author of the book on which it is based, Laura Dave along with series co-creator and Academy Award winner for spot light, Josh Singer, who is also the husband of the author. The series will follow a woman, played by Jennifer Garnerwho strikes up an unexpected relationship with her sixteen-year-old stepdaughter while searching for the truth behind her husband’s mysterious disappearance.

the young actress Angouri Rice who rose to stardom after the spectacular comedy wave “buddy-cop” by ShaneBlack, The Nice Guys, who starred Ryan Gosling and Russell Crowe. She now, she’ll go from being Gosling’s daughter in the ’70s, to Garner’s stepdaughter today, but the part of investigate a mysterious disappearance still present.

Angourie Rice in The Nice Guys (2016)

The Last Thing He Told Me will be produced by Apple, together with the production company Hello Sunshine from Reese witherspoon, who bought the rights to the book. For those who don’t know, Witherspoon is an avid reader and when a novel deeply captivates her, she buys the media rights to the book to bring it to the screen. Such was the case with Gone Girl, Big Little Lies, and Little Fires Everywhere. Witherspoon will serve as an executive producer for the series, as well as Dave and Singer.

The new project marks the fifth high-profile collaboration between Apple TV+ and Hello Sunshine, as both recently announced a collaboration with the upcoming psychological thriller. Surfacemade by Gugu Mbatha Raw; the Serie My Kind of Country, about a global search for extraordinary and unconventional country music talent; the Serie Truth Be Told with Octavia Spencer and Kate Hudson; and one of the first series on the platform, The Morning Show. The latter is a drama starring Witherspoon herself, along with Jennifer Aniston and Billy Crudupand was winner of Emmy, SAG and Critics Choice awards and nominated for several Golden Globes.

Related news

Rice most recently appeared in the hit HBO miniseries, Mare of Easttownwhere she played the daughter of Kate Winslet. She also recently (and briefly) reprized her role as Betty Bryant on Spider-Man: No Way Home, which shattered the box office to become the sixth-highest-grossing film of all time. As for Garner, his last appearance was in the Netflix movie, The Adam Project. In this adventure in time, the actress played the mother of a future Ryan Reynoldsand curiously, it turns out that her husband in the film was Mark Ruffalogiving us a small meeting to the fans of 13 Going on 30.

Leave us your message with your opinion or comment about a series, movie or program. What would you like to read about celebrities, movies, series or platforms? Do not forget to write to us at contacto@quever.news!