Jennifer Garner and Julia Roberts united by the same red dress

Jennifer Garner Y Julia Roberts They are two great actresses who have made history in the world of cinema, and to their more than 40 and 50 They continue to triumph and give something to talk about.

The famous continue to act and shine with their outfitswith those who set trends and show that they have the most elegant style, giving fashion lessons.

Everyone remembers that beautiful red dress worn by Julia Roberts in the iconic film Pretty Woman, in 1990.

And this year, Jennifer Garner imitated Julia’s look in the moviepaying honor to his companion and colleague.





The red dress that unites Jennifer Garner and Julia Roberts

For the Oscar of this year, Jennifer Garner looked like a modern princess in a red dress, similar to the one Julia wore more than 20 years ago.

It was a red garment, with short sleeves, and V neckline, with which she looked beautiful and elegant, and of course, made us remember Julia in his role as Vivian Ward.

This dress will forever unite Jennifer and Julia, making it clear that, among women, it is better to support and inspire each other than to destroy and criticize each other.

“How beautiful Jennifer looks in that dress, it reminds me of Julia”, “two beautiful women in the same dress”, “how beautiful, that dress unites them, I love them”, “I love these women, they both look beautiful with the same dress”, and “of the best looks”, were some of the reactions in networks.

Although Julia wore this dress in the film with her hair tied up very elegantly, Jennifer chose to wear her hair down, with eighties waves, and without long white gloves.

Without a doubt, this garment Pretty Woman will never go out of style, and it will always be remembered as one of the best looks in history.



