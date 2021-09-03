Jennifer Garner, backfire with ex John Miller?

If the love found between Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez it was the most talked about of the summer 2021, also Jennifer Garner, his ex-wife, is attracting gossip attention when it comes to matters of the heart. The forty-nine-year-old actress would be reunited with John Miller, lawyer and CEO of CaliBurger with whom he had an affair in 2018, after the formalization of the divorce from Affleck.

The two were spotted together in New York and People posted a photo of them; in short, everything would suggest a flashback.

In reality, there have been rumors of the alleged couple since last May, even if neither of them has ever officially confirmed this. What is certain is that the uproar aroused by Bennifer it has certainly diverted attention from Garner; if you add to this his well-known concern for privacy, it is clear that it will be really difficult to obtain a confirmation of the story with Miller.

According to Us Weekley, According to a source close to Miller, in early 2020 he would have been strongly determined to marry Jennifer, but then the two had preferred to take different paths. Until last May, in fact.

In the couple, she would always be the most cautious, right from the start. After the end of the marriage with Affleck, after all, he had only two priorities: the three children, Violet, Seraphina and Samuel, and to make sure that Ben was permanently out of the alcohol slavery, in order to be a present and responsible father. Needs that John certainly understood, having also a failed union behind him, with Caroline Campbell, and two children.

“Jennifer loves having John’s attention,” an insider revealed at the time People, “They have a lot of fun together.” It’s still: “She only sees John when she’s not busy with the boys, he understands that they are her number one priority”.

Now that everything has changed and that the most difficult days are just a memory, perhaps it is really time to turn the page. Also for Garner.

Ben Affleck celebrates 49 years (and first birthday after the flashback with J. Lo)

Jennifer Lopez, who "never forgot Ben Affleck"

Jennifer Garner, who does not yet call John Miller "boyfriend"