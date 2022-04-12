Jennifer Garner comes out of the silence

First engaged in November 2002, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck moved their wedding date before ending their story in January 2004.

A few months after their breakup, the actor found love again in the arms of Jennifer Garner, met on the set of the film Pearl Harbor by Michael Bay in 2001. The two actors will remain together until 2015 and will have three children, Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12 and Samuel, 9.

J-LO and Ben Affleck are back together…and engaged!

In the spring of 2021, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck reaffirmed their romance. The two lovebirds, who no longer hesitate to appear in public, seem happier than ever… to the point of getting engaged again almost 20 years after their meeting.

A source close to the couple also affirms to the media AND : “Ben and Jen can’t wait to spend the rest of their lives together and see that they were meant to be together” is just amazing.

And the insider adds: “They actively talk about what has gone wrong in the past and use those experiences to strengthen their relationship now, for the future and for themselves and their families (…) They are committed to having a healthy and eternal relationship.”

Jennifer Garner’s reaction to her ex’s promise of commitment to Jennifer Lopez

A situation that suits Jennifer Garner perfectly, as pointed out HollywoodLife. A source close to the actress claims that “Jennifer Garner and Ben get along well. She understands and supports Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s relationship “.

The star ofA.k.a “ knows that Ben is doing well all day, she just wants the best for their children and that things are smooth and without problems”. And to conclude: “She wants everyone to be happy and healthy and to keep her children a priority. »

Also read: