Jennifer Garner getting married (for the third time)? The social ring that triggers gossip

Jennifer Garner is getting married (for the third time)? The 49-year-old actress, behind two divorces – from Scott Foley and from a Ben Affleck – appearing on an Instagram show gave us a look at a large diamond ring. The jewel was seen, apparently by chance, while the actress was discussing the advantages and disadvantages of sobriety, drinking a cup of tea, with Judy Greer. And overseas gossip has no doubts: the wedding with John Miller, 34, are upon us.

Garner and Miller, attorney and CEO of the CaliBurger chain, they had an affair that began in the fall of 2018, when she finalized her divorce with Ben Affleck after ten years of marriage and three children and he had broken up with ex-wife Caroline Campbell with whom he had two children. In August 2020 Jennifer and John had said to each other goodbye. According to Us Weekley, at the beginning of 2020 Miller would have been strongly determined to marry Jennifer, but then the two had preferred to go different paths. Until last May, when they got back together.

Theirs is a rediscovered love just like that, much talked about, between Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez. Garner has always remained very close to her ex-husband. And she has always wanted a peaceful future for him, away from the addictions that often have him complicated life. The flashback with J.Lo, who seems to have restored Affleck’s balance, can only make her happy. And in fact, according to Page Six has gladly accepted to spend the night of Halloween in Malibu, in California, along with Ben and his newfound sweetheart, Jennifer Lopez. With them were five children: three of the former Affleck-Garner couple (Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12 and Sam, 9) two of J. Marc Anthony (the twins Emme And Max, 13 years). A beautiful extended family: “Children are happy when they are together,” he wrote Page Six, «So they decided by mutual agreement to do a single group to celebrate and have fun ».

Listening to the ring popped up on Garner’s finger, the happy extended family will (also) have a wedding to celebrate in the coming months.